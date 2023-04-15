Ripple drops XRP from liquidity hub triggering FUD among XRP holders

- Ripple dropped XRP from its liquidity hub and explained that the altcoin will be evaluated alongside other tokens.
- XRP holders speculate that Ripple’s move is likely motivated by the SEC’s probable win in the lawsuit against the payment giant.
- Lawyer Bill Morgan argues the likelihood of Ripple’s legal team expecting the lawsuit to go to trial and get delayed until 2024.
Ripple, the cross-border payment remittance firm no longer supports XRP as an asset in its liquidity hub product. While the payment giant offered an explanation for the same, XRP community members speculate that the move was influenced by the firm’s expectation of the SEC’s win in the lawsuit.
Also read: Ripple crushes SEC’s supplemental authority letter, XRP price wipes out losses
Ripple drops support for XRP in its liquidity hub
Ripple’s Liquidity Hub is a turn-key liquidity and global payout platform that the firm has built for the needs of corporates and enterprises. The firm recently dropped XRP from its list of supported assets, raising alarm in the XRP holder community.
In an explanation addressing XRP holders’ concerns, the cross-border remittance firm explained that “XRP will be evaluated with other tokens once it has regulatory clarity.” The explanation has raised more questions in the XRP Army, there are speculations of Ripple expecting a loss in the SEC’s lawsuit against the giant.
Tbh I don’t see this as a good sign. I don’t want to get my conspiracy brain out there, but I imo you only remove XRP if you know something is coming. I truly hope I’m wrong, but I think people can’t defend Ripple for this ANd be mad at Coinbase for delisting… https://t.co/yceVLleXzk— Jesse Hynes (@jesse_hynes) April 15, 2023
Addressing this Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD), lawyer Bill Morgan commented on the issue and shared his opinion on Ripple’s move.
Lawyer Bill Morgan clarifies FUD on Ripple pulling support for XRP
Lawyer Bill Morgan informed the XRP community that he does not know enough about the liquidity hub as a product, however, he assured holders that the move does not have any relationship with Ripple’s legal team expecting a defeat at the hands of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Morgan argues that Ripple’s legal team is likely expecting a delay in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit outcome or expect the case to go to trial, pushing it to 2024 or later. This delay implies XRP lives in a gray area, in the absence of regulatory clarity. Therefore, Ripple’s move is likely motivated by less intervention from US Securities Laws in the liquidity hub product while awaiting clarity on XRP’s status as a security in the lawsuit.
Bottom line it does not imply Ripple have assessed they will lose the case or have some inside information about an adverse outcome. It may reflect that Ripple Attorneys have advised Ripple of high prospects of this going to trial and further delays into 2024, hence the /7— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) April 15, 2023
XRP price reaction
JD, a crypto analyst and trader, expects a falling wedge breakout in XRP, setting a $4 target for the altcoin in 2023. A falling wedge is formed by two converging trend lines and analysts expect an upside breakout in the asset.
XRP/USD 2-week candles
The analyst marked a 10-year trendline on the XRP chart, indicating that the asset’s uptrend is intact and a bullish breakout is likely. XRP price yielded nearly 2% losses for holders in response to the liquidity hub news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.