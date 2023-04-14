Ripple counters SEC’s argument on ‘Fair Notice’ defense, this is how they set the record straight

- Ripple has responded to the SEC’s arguments about rejecting its fair notice defense.
- They insist the case cited by the SEC did not provide any grounds to dismiss the fair notice defense.
- Ripple price (XRP) has reacted to the promising rebuttal with a positive leap above critical resistance level.
Ripple has come forward to respond to the arguments by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning the rejection of its Fair Notice defense in a recent filing. In its address, the blockchain company has provided another compelling counterargument.
Another twist in the Ripple v SEC lawsuit
The development brings another twist to the ongoing legal tussle between Ripple and the SEC lawsuit. In the document filed on April 13, Ripple claimed that the case cited by the regulator failed to provide any grounds for dismissing its fair notice defense. To substantiate its claims, the trading firm argued that the SEC did not give sufficient notice of its disclosure obligations.
In a supplementary authority letter filed on April 11, the SEC supported its motion for summary judgment citing a District of Massachusetts court opinion concerning a case against Commonwealth Equity Services LLC.
In the case, the regulator won after the judge ruled that “the defendant violated the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 about disclosure failures and rejected a fair notice defense.”
A 50-year-old Supreme Court precedent for disclosure requirements was enough to provide fair notice in the case.
According to the SEC, the Howey Test and its offspring provided adequate, fair notice to beat Ripple’s defense. Further, the financial regulator highlighted that the judge on the Commonwealth case rejected the fair notice defense despite it being obvious that the SEC knew about Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s practices for a long time before adopting regulations around that particular product.
The SEC also noted that the Commonwealth case added to the long chain of district court decisions to reject fair notice defenses on summary judgment in the agency’s enforcement actions.
How Ripple set the record straight
In its counterargument, Ripple challenged that the defendant in the Commonwealth case failed to provide adequate evidence on the fair notice defense because they only cited SEC guidance and presented a compromised (paid) expert witness.
As regards its case, Ripple argues that there was much evidence to conclude that the offer and sale of XRP tokens were not investment contracts. According to the blockchain company, this evidence includes the SEC’s files and the agency’s communications with third parties.
Accordingly, Ripple has described the regulator’s boast of an unbroken chain of district court decisions to reject fair notice defenses as irrelevant. This is because none of the previous cases on the alleged chain concerned XRP or the facts presented in the Ripple v SEC case.
Ripple price reacts to the promising counterargument
Ripple price (XRP) seems to have reacted to the promising counterargument by the blockchain company. At the time of writing, XRP is auctioning for $0.527 after gaining 2.1% in the last 24 hours.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Ripple price has managed to breach a two-week-long barrier at $0.520 as bulls lead the XRP market. If buyer momentum increases, the remittance token could leap higher to confront the next barricade at $0.558 or, in highly bullish cases, tag the $0.590 resistance level to regain the early May range before the collapse of the Terra ecosystem triggered a long-enduring bear market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.