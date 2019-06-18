Ripple and SBI Holdings going for greater Asian market exposure

The joint venture of Ripple and SBI Holdings, SBI-Ripple Asia, are set for further expansion in Asian region.

A new partnership has been announced with Coinone, a major digital currency exchange in South Korea.

Large digital currency exchange in South Korea, Coinone, has recently joined RippleNet. Data from the World Bank indicated that remittance outflows from South Korea have been growing steadily increasing over the last 10 years. Coinone handles over $97 million in transactions per day.

For great exposure in Asia, SBI-Ripple Asia are looking to construct a blockchain platform to facilitate international remittances that allows quicker and cheaper transfers.