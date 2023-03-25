Reserve Rights back pegging its eUSD and become fully collateralized, but will it last for long?

- Reverse Rights price should be seen higher towards $0.0055.
- RSR takes a step back and heads back to lower as bears buck the trend.
- Bulls are set to come in and defend at $0.0035 as the US dollar has strengthened again on Friday.
Reserve Rights (RSR) price was primed to pop above the 55-day Simple Moving Average this week and barely came toward it. Instead, price action is being sent back lower although the stablecoin is fully activated again and pegged to the US dollar. Unfortunately, RSR will not enjoy its status for long as the US dollar is flirting with a new batch of strength that could see the eUSD peg breaking down again.
Reserve Rights is set to undergo the law of physics again
Reserve Rights price is set to tank just after USDC was able to peg the stablecoin again onto the underlying US Dollar and T-notes. It does not come as a surprise that the peg got restored right on the moment when the DOllar-index had hit a multiple-month low and T-notes wear trading near the lowest in over a half year. As markets took a turn for the worse again on Friday, the US Dollar could start to weigh again in a negative sense for USDC and Reserve RIght as stablecoin pegs are set to break up again in the coming weeks.
It all boils down to the fact that if the US goes into recession, it will result in a much stronger US Dollar again. That would break the peg for stablecoins and see Reserve Rights price tanking lower. A revisit towards $0.0025 is not unthinkable and brings another 40% losses with it.
RSR/USD weekly chart
As the dust settles over this volatile week again, traders should take away that no real shocks have happened. SVB and Credit Suisse have been contained and no other bank is signaling distress as the US Dollar is primed to trade lower on the back of recession fears fading. That would trigger a big interest in Reserve Rights as a stable factor in the peg and could explode 120% towards $0.009 to test the red descending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.