Research shows that criminals using Zcash in the dark web don’t know how to use its anonymityl

A recent study by Rand Corporation has indicated that people using Zcash for illegal purposes in the dark web may not fully comprehend the underlying technology. According to the report released by the firm, criminals are likely not aware of the anonymity offered by Zcash.

The study emphasized that Zcash’s branding as compliant with AML/CFT regulations may make it less susceptible to criminal activities. The report suspects that hackers choose to “go where the money is,” explicitly mentioning Bitcoin. BTC has a “hegemony” and gives criminals confidence in their illicit activities, (due in part to its popularity) according to the research. The study further highlighted that criminals do not consider Zcash practical in terms of usability. Darknet analysis revealed that Zcash has a minor to non-existent presence.

According to the report, most criminals are not using shielded Zcash payments, which would otherwise help in protecting their identities. Researchers speculate that these people "either do not understand the Zcash operating model or are not aware."