Radiant Capital reschedules Ethereum mainnet launch, 1 million Arbitrum tokens set for distribution

Radiant Capital was expected to launch its Ethereum mainnet on October 3, but put it off twelve days.

The omnichain lending protocol cited better opportunities for significant gas optimizations towards a more refined user experience.

The 12 days will allow the firm time to implement additional contract upgrades and comprehensive testing.

A DAO vote will soon be initiated concerning distribution of remaining 1M ARB, initially allocated to Radiant DAO from Arbitrum's airdrop.

Radiant Capital, an omnichain lending protocol, was scheduled to launch on the Ethereum mainnet, on Tuesday, October 3 but in the end it postponed the event. Notably, there are $70 billion in stablecoins on Ethereum (ETH), most of which are not utilized to generate yield.

Radiant Capital postpones Ethereum mainnet launch

Radiant Capital announced that it has postponed its much anticipated launch on the Ethereum mainnet to a later date, October 15, highlighting that it had “identified opportunities for significant gas optimizations.” With this discovery, the lending protocol opted to prioritize “competitive gas costs” as an enabler to delivering an optimal user experience.

The omnichain lending protocol will therefore spend the next twelve days implementing additional contract upgrades and performing more thorough testing.

Radiant Capital to hold DAO vote for ARB tokens distribution

Regarding the remaining 1 million Arbitrum (ARB) tokens that had been allocated to the Radiant DAO from Arbitrum’s airdrop, the Radiant ecosystem will be holding a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) vote to decide on distribution.

Earlier in the year, Radiant received a 3,348,026 ARB grant from the Arbitrum Foundation. The lending protocol was among the largest recipients of the initial ARB grant, which helped solidify its place as a pivotal protocol in the Arbitrum ecosystem.

Radiant price has dipped almost 10% following the news, to trade at $0.2323. Ahead of the announcement, RDNT had rallied 25% as community members recorded the countdown to the launch. Following the announcement, however, almost half of all that ground covered was lost.

