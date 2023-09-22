Share:

Arbitrum’s ARB price climbed nearly 2% since the announcement of Chainlink CCIP mainnet going live on Arbitrum One chain.

Chainlink’s oracle networks have enabled over $8 trillion in on-chain transaction value and could power a variety of use cases on Arbitrum.

Arbitrum ecosystem aims to improve web3 UX and encourage higher participation with Chainlink CCIP.

Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 chains, launched Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) mainnet on its Arbitrum One chain.

The protocol’s arrival on Arbitrum is key to the further development and growth in the ARB ecosystem as it is expected to improve the user experience and attract developers.

Also read: FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims

Arbitrum welcomes Chainlink CCIP on its Arbitrum One chain

Chainlink’s CCIP provides web3 developers with an easier interface to build secure applications, which helps link different blockchains in crypto. The protocol is powered by decentralized oracles that have enabled up to $8 trillion in on-chain transaction value.

Chainlink’s arrival on Arbitrum One is a significant development for the Layer 2 projects. Chains like Arbitrum play a key role in offloading transaction congestion and enabling developers to build in the Ethereum ecosystem with ease. Projects including BetSwirl, Galaxis, Stafi, Raft or Polychain Monsters have already integrated Chainlink CCIP on Arbitrum.

.@Chainlink CCIP is now live on Arbitrum One!



Why #CCIP is a game-changer for the Arbitrum ecosystem ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sE7uXCZda3 — Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) September 21, 2023

In its announcement, Arbitrum explains how CCIP puts security first, and offers features such as the Risk Management Network, which monitors protocols for malicious activity.

The Chainlink CCIP mainnet went live on Arbitrum on Thursday. Since then, ARB price has climbed by 2.16%, a significant increase in a 24-hour time frame. Over the past week, ARB price yielded 4.5% gains for holders.