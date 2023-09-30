- Radiant Capital price is trading inside a falling wedge pattern.
- This technical setup has triggered a breakout, and RDNT could rally soon.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.203 support level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Radiant Capital (RDNT) price has been on a downtrend for five months. A recent spike in buying pressure has caused RDNT to rally higher.
Radiant Capital price ready to move higher
Radiant Capital price has produced three distinctive lower lows and two lower lows. Connecting these swing points with trend lines reveals a falling wedge formation. A breakout from this setup could signal the start of the uptrend.
On September 28, Radiant Capital price produced a daily candlestick close above the falling wedge’s upper trend line, signaling a breakout. This move was coupled with a flip of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) above their respective mean levels.
The last time AO flipped positive, Radiant Capital price rallied 21% in the next 11 days. Hence, the recent uptick could catalyze a similar upswing. But despite the breakout, RDNT price needs to overcome the $0.250 hurdle. Doing so would open the path for a retest of $0.297 hurdle.
In a highly bullish case, Radiant Capital price could eye a sweep of the $0.334 level for buy-stop liquidity. This move would amount to roughly 41% gain from the current position of $0.236.
RDNT/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a daily candlestick close below the $0.203 support level would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Radiant Capital price. Such a development might even see RDNT revisit the September 11 swing low at $0.198.
