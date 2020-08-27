- Power Ledger will launch a marketplace for trading renewable energy certificates (REC).
- The firm had earlier partnered with renewable energy firm BCPG to work on the project.
- Power Ledger will store all REC trading data on a blockchain platform.
Blockchain company Power Ledger has recently announced a marketplace for trading renewable energy certificates (REC) across the Southeast Asian region. The firm had earlier collaborated with BCPG to work on the project. BCPG is the renewable energy arm of the BCP Group, a Thai state-controlled energy company.
Power Ledger had worked with BCPG and the Thai Digital Energy Development (TDED) to develop a blockchain-based digital energy platform to drive the adoption of green energy sources in Bangkok. Power Ledger and BCPG are now planning to use the blockchain platform to develop a REC marketplace that extends its services to the broader region.
BCPG intends to sell its RECs (based on meter readings secured from the P2P platform) in a marketplace spread across Southeast Asia. The entire process of issuing, trading and retiring the certificates will be recorded on the blockchain.
An REC is a market-based instrument that provides enterprises with an economic incentive for consumption from green energy sources and electricity generation. Each REC represents one megawatt of renewable energy that has been produced. Many people claim that REC certificates are an effective way to improve sustainability.
The security surrounding the certificates’ circulation and transaction history is an essential aspect of buying and selling RECs. According to Dr. Jemma Green, the co-founder of Power Ledger, blockchain technology can support secure and auditable trading in the sector without the need for brokers serving as mediators. Power Ledger has extensively developed blockchain-based tools designed to support renewable asset financing, energy trading and efficient renewable energy credit markets.
POWR/USDT daily chart
POWR/USDT is trending in a downward channel formation as the price fell from 0.00000974 to 0.00000964. The daily price chart shows strong resistance levels at 0.00000989 and 0.00001032. On the downside, we have five healthy support levels 0.00000948, 0.00000937 (SMA 50), 0.00000926 (SMA 200), 0.00000919 (SMA 20) and 0.00000910.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside
BTC/USD bulls took charge of the market this Wednesday as the price went up from $11,326.78 to $11,445.47. The buyers are facing an immediate resistance stack between $11,450-$11,525. This stack is ...
Ripple Price Update: XRP/USD consolidates in a flag formation
XRP/USD bulls have eked out an advantage for a second straight day as the price went up slightly from $0.2765 to $0.2772. The Elliott Oscillator shows ten straight red sessions. William’s %R is trending ...
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $6.50
ETC/USD went up from $6.467 to $6.496 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $6.62, $6.675 and $6.80. On the downside ...
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD charts bearish cross pattern
ADA/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Tuesday. The price has gone up from $0.112 to $0.1159. Following this bullish price action, the price was able to re-enter the 20-day ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.