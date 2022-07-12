- MATIC price is looking to collect liquidity above an existing equal high at $0.686.
- However, a rejection at the 50-day EMA at $0.598 could result in a 20% downswing.
- A four-hour candlestick close above $0.686 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
MATIC price recovery run has been impressive, but the momentum seems to be running out as it gets hammered out by profit-taking investors. As a result, market participants can expect Polygon bulls to step aside and let the bears take control.
MATIC price ready for a pullback
MATIC price doubled between June 18 and June 24 as buyers scooped up the crashing altcoin. However, the recovery rally set a swing high at $0.626 and retraced 33% after. However, the said pullback arrive after failed attempts from the buyers to keep the rally going.
As a result, MATIC price set up three equal highs at roughly $0.626, suggesting the presence of liquidity above it. While the bulls tried to trigger a second leg-up, they failed due to the presence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Combined with market participants looking to book profits and the 50-day EMA, the rally looks capped and ready to reverse. Therefore, investors can expect MATIC price to retrace 20% to the $0.477 support level.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the buyers step in and the Bitcoin price flips bullish, things could change for the better. In such a case, MATIC price could swing high and sweep the buy-stop liquidity resting above $0.626.
However, only a four-hour candlestick close above $0.686 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market, especially since Bitcoin price also looks weak.
UK financial watchdog says “non-negotiable” crypto regulation a must after Terra LUNA crash
UK's Financial Conduct Authority believes the Terra LUNA collapse shows why there should be "non-negotiables" in crypto regulation. Richard Fox, the Director of International at the FCA, mentioned that regulation and consumer protection are key in crypto.
Binance CEO confirms $4.7 million phishing attack on Uniswap V3
Uniswap V3 users suffered a $4.7 million fake token phishing attack. The phishing campaign targeted liquidity providers of the Uniswap v3 protocol, and nearly 73,399 addresses were sent malicious ERC-20 tokens to steal their assets.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. As a result, the downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.