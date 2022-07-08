Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price

- MATIC price has set another equal high at $0.595 in its journey to collect liquidity above an existing equal high at $0.626.
- This development could suggest that the momentum is waning, but has yet to see what market makers might do next.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.477 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back. However, things could turn ugly with potential liquidity sweeps followed by a reversal.
MATIC price and testing its limits
MATIC price retraced 33% after its 100% upswing that was triggered on June 18. This pullback emerged after the altcoin formed three equal highs at roughly $0.626. The correction stabilized around the $0.477 support level as Polygon bulls moved above it.
So far, market makers or smart money has pushed MATIC price up by 43% in hopes of collecting the buy-stop liquidity resting above $0.626. However, this run-up seems to be facing a temporary resistance at $0.595, resulting in another equal high.
While market makers have a much bigger incentive to push MATIC price higher, a reversal after collecting liquidity might be in place. Moreover, the equal highs formed around $0.595 can be viewed as a double top formation that signals the end of an uptrend.
Either way, the upside for MATIC price is capped around the $0.626 level. Only a four-hour candlestick close that flips this hurdle into a support level will allow the altcoin to retest the high-time-frame resistance barrier at $0.686.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if MATIC price produces a four-hour candlestick close below the $0.477support level, it will flip it into a resistance barrier and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, MATIC price could crash 20% to revisit the weekly support level at $0.381.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
