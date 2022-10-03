- Polygon price reveals pennant formation as it consolidates after a volatile fortnight.
- MATIC price sees limited upside with three big caps creating a hard ceiling.
- Traders should be alert to a break of technical support as this could trigger a drop back to $0.62.
Polygon (MATIC) price gets underpinned this Monday morning as markets find themselves rattled yet again at the start of the trading week. Effects are rippling as the UK chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, makes a U-turn on a sensitive element of his budget proposal after heavy criticism from both the US and even the IMF. With the pound sterling strengthening a bit, triggering some dollar weakness, cryptocurrencies are benefiting from the weakness in the dollar, triggering a few modest gains.
MATIC price forecasts some modest gains
Polygon price could print some small profits in the coming days after the market impact of some dollar weakness in volatile early trading. With the ASIA PAC closed, European markets whipsawed after comments and rumours that the UK chancellor and PM would backtrack on some of the measures in their mini-budget after massive pressure from their own cabinet, as well as the US and the IMF over the weekend. Although this is positive for now, expect to see that effect fade by next week, pushing markets back to the downside.
MATIC price thus sees limited upside, with the monthly pivot at $0.80 and a few cents above that, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.83. Another few cents higher, at $0.87 is the red descending trend line from the pennant, and additionally, above that, the 200-day SMA at $0.90, which could further act as cap to price action. Thus there are three, even four – if you take into account the monthly pivot – elements that could drag and possibly cut short any bullish price action for MATIC this week.
MATIC/USD Daily chart
Next week more downside is projected as some positive elements will start to fade. Not only from UK politics, but also from the war in Ukraine, where, with winter looming Ukraine forces could start to witness some setbacks,, and on top of that OPEC+’s expected decision to cut supply, resulting in oil prices shooting through the roof. Once the green trend line breaks as MATIC pushes to the downside, an initial floor potentially presents itself at $0.62 with the monthly S1 just above as first circuit breaker.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
Terra LUNA Classic price could crash 60% despite burn announcement and Coinbase, Robinhood listing rumors
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is the new shitcoin and has overtaken Shiba Inu's popularity, becoming a retail favorite. After Binance announced the LUNC burn program on September 26, the altcoin surged 66% and is currently hovering above another stable support level.
Ethereum price could kick-start Uptober after revisiting $1,050
Ethereum price shows an interesting development over the two days that has caused bears to rejoice. Bulls, on the other hand, seem to be weak and unresponsive, which could lead to steep correction for ETH holders.
Polkadot price at risk of printing new lows for 2022
Polkadot (DOT) price action has been on the cusp of breaking the chains of the bear market as, at one point this week, bulls tried to make a run for $6.92. Instead, they were cut short in their tracks by a straightforward technical cap.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.