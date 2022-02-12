Polkadot price presents cautious outlook as DOT bears target $13 next

- Polkadot price could be headed lower as the governing technical pattern presents a cause for concern.
- DOT may be able to search for reliable support at $16.95 before dropping toward the downside trend line of the governing technical pattern.
- If selling pressure continues to increase, Polkadot could fall toward the pessimistic target at $13.17.
Polkadot price has formed a cautious outlook as the token continued to record lower highs and lower lows. DOT has presented a bearish target at $13.17 next if it fails to slice above the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $21.77.
Polkadot price locked in downtrend
Polkadot price has formed a descending parallel channel on the daily chart, raising concern for DOT buyers. The token has projected a 30% fall toward $13.17 if the key levels of support fail to hold.
The first line of defense for Polkadot price is at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $17.91. Additional selling pressure may see DOT test the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $16.95, coinciding with the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern.
Polkadot price may then test the January 24 low at $15.80 next if bearish sentiment continues to increase. Falling below this level could put the pessimistic target at $13.17 on the radar, where the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern is located, coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
Investors should note that if the aforementioned pessimistic target is a level not seen since July 27.
DOT/USDT daily chart
However, if buying pressure increases, Polkadot price may aim to tag the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $19.49, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
An additional spike in buy orders may push DOT price higher toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $21.77, coinciding with the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
If Polkadot price manages to break above the topside trend line of the governing technical pattern, the bearish outlook may be voided.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales buy $20 million in Shiba Inu, anticipating a bullish breakout
Ethereum holders have accumulated $20 million worth of Shiba Inu through the recent bloodbath. Analysts believe Shiba Inu could recover from its price drop and rally towards its target of $0.000035.
XRP price finds stable support, targeting $1.20
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
Algorand price in a bullish triangle, ready to make 25% gains
Algorand (ALGO) has been starting its uptrend since the fall in January, bouncing off $0.80 and the monthly S2 support level. Since then, ALGO price action has been trading sideways to higher, forming a bullish triangle with the ascending side at the bottom already tested twice these past few days and the base to the upside at $1.10 tested twice in a row for resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.