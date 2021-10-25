Polkadot price presents buy opportunity before DOT triggers 65% breakout

- Polkadot price is currently consolidating inside the $40.06 to $48.34 supply zone.
- DOT might dip to the $37.50 support floor from where it may catalyze a 65% bull run.
- A decisive close below $33.27 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot price is facing enormous resistance as it sits inside a supply zone. Clearing this barrier will open the path for DOT to retest its all-time high and set a new one.
Polkadot price prepares for massive move
Polkadot price has risen 321% since its bottom on July 21 at $10.37. DOT is currently trading inside a supply zone, ranging from $40.06 to $48.34. This barrier has prevented Polkadot price from moving higher over the past eleven days and shows the same will continue going forward.
Investors can expect Polkadot price to retrace to the $38.76 support level before moving to the said supply zone. In some cases, DOT might briefly dip into the demand area, ranging from $33.27 to $37.50.
Either way, these retracements provide market participants with an opportunity to accumulate DOT for the incoming yet explosive move higher. If Polkadot price produces a decisive close above $48.34, it will indicate the start of an uptrend. In this case, DOT will head to retest the 100% trend-based Fibonacci retracement level at $53.88 or a new all-time high.
This move will likely extend further to the next level at $71.43, where Polkadot price will make another record high after a 65% ascent.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullishness surrounding Polkadot price, a breakdown of $33.27 will indicate a weakness among buyers. This move will also invalidate the bullish thesis.
Under these circumstances, Polkadot price might revisit the $25.49 foothold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu to flip Dogecoin as analysts see SHIB price rising to $0.01
Shiba Inu token emerged as the third most traded cryptocurrency in the past 24 hours after hitting a new all-time high. Experts have predicted that the memecoin will soon rank in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price has been due for a retracement after rallying for three straight weeks in October. This came on October 21, when BTC began a correction that is now holding up pretty well above a psychological barrier.
Chainlink partners with AP while LINK price prepares for 50% advance
Chainlink price has been struggling for after May 19 crash and has stayed below a crucial barrier since then. However, LINK is turning around as it coils up to grapple with this hurdle and trigger a new upswing.
Ethereum heads toward ETH2 and Triple Halving with Altair upgrade on October 27
Following the launch of EIP-1559, the next key upgrade adds features to the beacon chain before the merge. The Altair beacon chain may be the only upgrade to the Ethereum network before transitioning from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Despite the drop in prices of most DeFi tokens, TVL crossed $100 billion last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.