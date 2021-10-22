Polkadot price bound for 50% breakout if DOT bulls can overcome this hurdle

- Polkadot price is consolidating between two vital levels at $47.96 and $38.69.
- A decisive close above either of these levels will kick-start a new rally.
- DOT is likely to embark on a 50% ascent if it surpasses $47.96 due to the market’s bullishness.
Polkadot price is currently facing a decisive moment as it trades between two significantly troublesome barriers. While overcoming these hurdles will be trying, doing so will lead to a volatile move.
Polkadot price at make or break point
Polkadot price has risen roughly 75% over the past 24 days and is currently sitting between $47.96 and $38.69, two barriers that will determine the direction in which DOT will go next. The former barrier is sitting just under DOT’s all-time high at $49.78, therefore, investors already in the trade could choose that point to book profits, making it a challenging level to crack.
In a scenario where buyers manage to overcome the selling pressure and produce a decisive close above this barrier, it will open the path to a new uptrend. The 100% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $53.90 is where the Polkadot price may make a new high.
Clearing this blockade will eventually push the DeFi token to the next barrier at $71.45, coinciding with the 161.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level.
The ascent from the $47.96 to this record-high would constitute a 50% gain.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the Polkadot price fails to slice through $47.96, it will indicate that buying pressure is waning. In this situation, DOT might revisit the $38.69 support floor, where the bulls can make a comeback.
If the Polkadot price flips this support level into resistance, it will trigger a 15% crash to $33.03. A breakdown of this level will lead to DOT retesting the $25.50 barrier, constituting a 33% descent from $38.69.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM ready to catch up with XRP as it targets $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what Stellar needs to do to advance further.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Ethereum price vies to set new all-time high despite the recent flash crash
Ethereum price rose exponentially over the past 48 hours but experienced a massive flash crash on October 21. While this pushed ETH down significantly in a short period, the bulls’ perseverance kept the token afloat and ready for a new journey.
US public pension fund pours $25 million into Bitcoin and Ether
Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies continues to rise as a pension fund in the United States has made a substantial purchase in Bitcoin and Ether as the leading cryptocurrencies recently reached new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.