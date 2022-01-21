- Polkadot price pushed to five-month and 2022 lows.
- DOT enters a supportive buy zone.
- Powerful bullish reversal pattern on the Point and Figure chart is now active.
Polkadot price has come a long way since its all-time high, trading nearly 61% below the all-time high in under three months. Unfortunately, this week’s price action added a considerable amount to that loss, with a drop nearing a 25% weekly loss. However, support is likely coming in soon.
Polkadot price creates a rare and powerful bullish reversal signal
Polkadot price has a very exciting and bullish development on its Point and Figure chart, despite the current bearish sentiment. In Point and Figure analysis, two primary patterns signal bearish extremes. The first is a bearish Spike Pattern – any column with fifteen or more Os. The second is a Bearish Shakeout.
A Bearish Shakeout pattern occurs at the beginning of an uptrend but initially acts as a short signal. The Bearish Shakeout requires a multiple-bottom followed by at least two, but no more than three Os below the multiple bottom. Polkadot price has fulfilled this pattern.
A phenomenal hypothetical long setup now exists with a buy stop order at $30, a stop loss at $22, and a profit target at $82. This trade represents a 6.5:1 reward/risk setup with an implied profit target of 200% from the entry. The probability of a profit target so far from the entry getting hit is low, but the range should give traders an idea of how expansive the move higher can be. A three-box trailing stop would protect, and profit made post entry.
DOT/USDT $2.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
There is no invalidation level for the buy entry on this hypothetical long setup. Because it is also a Spike Pattern, the entry is always on the three-box reversal no matter how low it moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
