- Polkadot price develops a massive bullish reversal setup on its Point and Figure chart.
- A huge bear trap could trigger an explosive short squeeze.
- DOT awaits bulls to enter and begin the next major spike for Polkadot.
Polkadot price could be one of the earlier and biggest movers in any broader cryptocurrency return to bull market conditions. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is an epic combination of bear traps.
Polkadot price positioned for a 175% move – if it can break above near term resistance
Polkadot price continues to face significant resistance in the low $30 price ranges. On the weekly Ichimoku chart, Polkadot must cross above the Volume Point Of Control at $28.50, the 38.2% at $31.00, the Tenkan-Sen at $33.00, and the Kijun-Sen at $34.25. Once DOT closes above those levels, it’s a wide-open space bereft of any resistance.
The $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart shows one of the most potent collections of bearish rejection in the cryptocurrency space. If the theoretical entry zone is triggered, then the following conditions are confirmed:
- Failed triple-bottom breakout – A triple-bottom break has a high positive expectancy rate of becoming a profitable setup. The entry would deny that setup and trap a significant number of short-sellers hoping to capitalize on this very bearish pattern.
- Bearish Fakeout Pattern confirmed – The bearish fakeout occurs when an instrument moves one to two (no more than three) boxes below a multiple-bottom, but then a reversal column of X’s forms and generates a buy entry.
- Spike Pattern confirmed – a Spike Pattern is a long column of X’s or O’s representing excess in a market move; they are aggressive reversal patterns that can terminate trends.
DOT/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Typically, in a Bearish Fakeout Pattern, the entry wouldn’t occur until the new X-column move above another multiple top. But because the Spike Pattern is confirmed, the Spike Pattern’s entry fulfills the entry and completion of the Bearish Fakeout.
The theoretical long entry is a buy stop order for Polkadot price at $32, a stop loss at $24, and a profit target at $82. This trade represents a 6.25:1 reward/risk with an implied profit target of 178%. However, the probability of Polkadot price hitting $82 immediately or in a short period of time is not likely. Therefore, a three-box trailing stop would help protect any profit made post entry.
DOT/USDT $2.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The theoretical long entry for Polkadot price is invalidated if the current O-column moves below the $20 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple can dip to $0.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why Ripple could drop lower.
Ethereum price set to break below $3,000 as crypto bloodbath persists
Ethereum price is still under pressure from the red descending trend line. ETH price is set to break $3,018, bringing the price below $3,000. Expect a further continuation to go hand-in-hand with current financial market sentiment.
MATIC price to present a buy opportunity before Polygon rallies
Polygon price action is still stuck in an upward trend channel. MATIC’s current level looks a good buy near the lower end of the channel. Expect a return to the middle of the channel or swing to the upper band once global markets turn green again.
Crypto.com hits two-month lows as selling pressure accelerates
Crypto.com price is within range of its final support zone before it could move into the $0.30 value area. Bears are in control and have been fighting to push CRO lower, but bulls have persisted.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.