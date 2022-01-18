Polkadot price to present buying opportunity before 35% breakout

- Polkadot's price action attempted to break above $30 but stopped in its tracks.
- DOT price action is now on the back foot again, with investors waiting for the right moment to re-enter.
- The green ascending trend line that currently comes in around $22.50 would be a perfect entry point for a bounce towards $30.
Polkadot price is retreading water as bulls cannot defend $25.19, and price returns to the lower levels of 2022. Investors have no incentive for the moment for any aggressive entries as global market sentiment is weighing on price action. Expect investors to hold for both a shift in sentiment and a test on the longer-term green ascending trend line that currently quotes around $22.36 before popping back up towards $30.
Polkadot price action needs to give a little to gain big
Polkadot price had issues reaching $30 as bulls were stopped in their tracks even before hitting $29.12, a less critical resistance level. Since then bears have used the turn in market sentiment to risk-off, to enter DOT price and run prices to the downside. But bulls are not far away and are patiently watching to enter – possibly at the green ascending trend line – for a bounce.
That longer-term green ascending trend line has proven its importance in the past on multiple occasions throughout 2021. Even a break below it would not be so bad, as around $20.51 support kicks in from a historical support level and the monthly S1 support level. These comprise two solid entry levels for bulls to engage in price action to be part of the market when sentiment reverts to risk on and pushes higher.
DOT/USD daily chart
Although markets are on the back foot, long equities and risk-on are looming beneath the surface and could quickly emerge. This would add to tailwinds in cryptocurrencies and see a quick reversal in price action. This time expect the $30 to be tested, as the monthly pivot and the 200-day Simple Moving Average will trigger profit-taking. With the uptick, the 55-day SMA could be crossing back above the 200-day SMA, making it a golden cross, a strong signal of more upside for traders, which could ramp up price action even more, towards $37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to retrace 17% after recent uptrend
Cardano price witnessed an exponential increase over the past week and showed signs of slowdown as it approaches a massive hurdle. Investors can expect ADA to retrace and recuperate before it embarks on another leg-up.
Axie Infinity price headed for a 13% plunge if key support level fails to hold
Axie Infinity price is at risk of sliding lower if a crucial support barrier fails to hold. Slicing below $75.07 could spell trouble for the bulls as a governing technical pattern projects a 13% plunge toward $66.61.
Lawyers state Ripple is giving SEC more trouble than anyone in crypto, including Elon Musk
Proponents believe that the outcome of the SEC vs. Ripple case is of consequence for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. Ripple has been embroiled in a battle with the SEC since December 2020, and the payments giant secured a win in a recent ruling by Judge Netburn.
Ethereum Weekly Forecast: ETH plans to restart new bull rally
Ethereum price witnessed a minor uptrend as it bounced off a crucial support level. This bull rally failed to catch traction, leading to a steep correction back to the aforementioned foothold. Here, ETH contemplates its next course of action with its odds slightly skewed in favor of bulls.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.