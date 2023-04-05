Polkadot price is the tranquillity beacon in the altcoin universe that bears 20% gains for patient traders

- Polkadot price has continued its slow grind higher since the end of March.
- DOT points to a steady slope toward $7.00 in the first stage.
- Expect a steady grind higher for April with the peak of February up for grabs.
Polkadot (DOT) price is gearing up to make April a solid winning month as nearly a 20% gain is projected to be hit by the end of April. DOT sees its price action underpinned, and even with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping, the trend still points to higher numbers. Expect a nice and steady rally without big waves, which is ideal for traders to rake in gains at the end of the month.
Polkadot price primed for a steady 20% without making big waves
Polkadot price is heading into altcoin season with many of its market participants. Normally, that time of the year is often met with severe volatility and huge swings up and down. Not for DOT though. It seems this year that the trend is pointing one way higher and could bear a near 20% gain with the February peak as the take-profit level.
DOT will find support from the $6.23 handle and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Both will make sure that the rally does not break down substantially. To the upside, the monthly R1 at $7.00 will be the first handle to reach and pause before entering the last stage. That last stage will pump price action in DOT up toward the R2, above $7.60 and bearing a 20% gain.
DOT/USD 4H-chart
Unfortunately, this grind higher could get cut short once price action starts to slide below the green ascending trend line. Bulls would perceive a trend line breakdown as the end of the rally. Positions would get unwound quickly and see price action collapse back to the rally's start at $5.74.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
