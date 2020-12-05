Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT readies for a massive liftoff to $6

- Polkadot has started to nurture a new uptrend after bouncing off support at $4.8.
- The bullish outlook would be validated if DOT/USD closes the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA.
Polkadot has retreated 13% from the recently traded December high at $5.6. Support appears to have been formed at $4.8, allowing bulls to control the price again. In the meantime, recovery is underway and is likely to catapult DOT to highs around $6.
Polkadot resumes the uptrend
At the time of writing, DOT is trading at $5 while dealing with the resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. A break above the immediate resistance is likely to boost the token above the 100 SMA currently at $5.2.
Polkadot is also testing the ascending parallel channel’s upper boundary. If the resistance is broken, DOT/USD is likely to embark on a majestic rally to $6. Moreover, stepping above the recent high, at $5.6, would add credibility to the uptrend.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index has also confirmed the bullish outlook as it recovers towards the midline. A consistent move to the overbought area would call for more buy orders as well.
DOT/USD weekly chart
On the downside, the TD Sequential indicator is likely to present a sell signal on the weekly chart in the next few days. If the call to sell is validated, the bullish outlook may be sabotaged. An increase in selling might see DOT delay recovery or dive to the recent support at $4.8.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin price is about to crash
Bitcoin is changing hands around $19,000. The pioneer digital currency lost over 1% in the past 24 hours; however, it is still in the green zone on a week-to-week basis. BTC celebrated the beginning of the first winter month with a new all-time high at $19,915.
XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6.
Renowned analyst affirms Uniswap price is poised to skyrocket by more than 133%
Uniswap is up 5% in the last 24 hours despite rejection from levels above $4. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token seeks higher support before resuming the uptrend, likely to lead to a 133% rally in the near term.
Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.