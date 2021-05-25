Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT primed to rally 30% after collecting liquidity

- Polkadot price looks ready for a bounce as it dips into a demand zone, stretching from $18.46 to $21.73.
- The MRI’s buy signal adds credence to the bullish hypothesis.
- A potential spike in buying pressure could propel DOT up by 30% to $28.96.
Polkadot price suffered a fatal drop like most altcoins during the market crash on May 19 and 23. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies, DOT seems to have spawned a confluence of buy signals that suggest a bullish phase will arrive shortly.
Polkadot price strengthens its upswing narrative
Polkadot price is currently trading at $22.41, just above the demand zone scales from $18.46 to $21.73. The recent dip into this area is likely to have provided DOT with buying pressure from sidelined investors. Therefore, Polkadot price is preparing for a move higher.
Adding a tailwind to this directional move is the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), which flashed a buy signal in the form of a green ‘one’ candlestick on the daily chart.
This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick uptick in Polkdaot price. Therefore, a decisive daily candlestick close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $23.03 will confirm this optimistic scenario.
In such a case, the DeFi coin could rally 15% to tag the immediate resistance level at $26.50. Following a breach of this level, $28.96 will be tested, roughly 30% from the current position at $22.41.
Furthermore, if DOT manages to rise above $32.20, the SuperTrend indicator would trigger a buy signal, indicating a shift in trend from bearish to bullish.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if the correction into the demand zone, ranging from $18.46 to $21.73, extends below the lower limit and generates a daily close below it, the bullish narrative explained above will face invalidation.
These developments might further push Polkadot price nearly 20% to retest $14.71.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
