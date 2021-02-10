Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT bulls must defend $22.6 to avoid a 9% drop

- Polkadot price is trading inside a right-angled broadening wedge on the verge of a breakdown.
- If bulls can hold a crucial support level at $22.6, DOT can quickly fall towards $20.5.
- Odds favor the bears as the entire cryptocurrency market is red in the past 24 hours.
Polkadot has been trading inside a right-angled broadening wedge on the 1-hour chart for the past 48 hours. The digital asset is on the verge of a breakdown towards $20.5 if the bulls can’t hold the key support level at $22.6.
Polkadot price at risk of falling 9% in the short-term
The most significant support level is $22.6 in the short-term as it is the lower trendline of the broadening wedge pattern on the 1-hour chart. This pattern is considered bearish and has a target equal to the height of the breakdown point to the top trendline.
DOT/USD 1-hour chart
Additionally, to add credence to the bearish outlook, on the 12-hour chart, Polkadot price and the RSI have established a bearish divergence. The price has printed higher highs while the RSI has established several lower highs, confirming the divergence which is the strongest possible.
DOT/USD 12-hour chart
Nonetheless, to invalidate the bearish outlook, bulls need to hold the $22.6 support level. A rebound from this point can push Polkadot price to $25 towards the top trendline of the broadening wedge pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EGLD massive 800% rally tentatively resumes after profit-taking
Elrond has hit a resistance barrier after a whopping 800% rally since the beginning of January. The altcoin’s exponential growth ignored most of the dips in Bitcoin price encountered in the past few weeks.
BNB crashes 22%, but uptrend remains intact
Earlier today, the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a brief crash and lost around $50 billion in market capitalization. However, the bulls quickly bought the dip.
Chainlink price looks unstoppable as network activity suggests LINK is heading to $70
Chainlink is holding tight to the uptrend after the recent rejection at the all-time high. Defending support above $20 played a crucial role in rejuvenating the ongoing uptrend.
Bitcoin bull run pauses while selected altcoins on fire
The ongoing bullish cycle is yet to hit its local top despite Bitcoin brushing shoulders with $48,000 (new record high). Ethereum and Cardano are at the helm of the rally as far as altcoins are concerned.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.