- Polkadot price finds buyers at a primary support zone.
- A three-week correction cycle is complete and resumption of the bull market likely.
- New all-time highs are in sight.
Polkadot price has a very healthy-looking weekly Ichimoku chart, showing significant support. Compared to its peers, Polkadot price faces limited downside risks.
Polkadot price bounces, a renewed push towards $70 likely
Polkadot price recently ended a strong sell-off triggered by a powerful cycle in Gann analysis known as Gann’s ‘death cycle.’ The ‘death cycle’ is a seven-week (49 to 52 day) cycle that Gann warned could terminate any move that showed persistent price movement at a high slope. Additionally, a three-week correction after the ‘death cycle’ is the most common reversion period.
Polkadot is trading against the most powerful support level combination possible on its weekly chart. The 2021 Volume Point Of Control and the weekly Kijun-Sen share the $33.50 value area, which is exactly where Polkadot has bounced. To now confirm a resumption of the prior uptrend, Polkadot price will need to return to and close above the weekly Tenkan-Sen at $42.00.
The Relative Strength Index shows some initial support against the first oversold level in the bull market (50). If 50 holds, then a bottom may be in for Polkadot. Additionally, the Composite Index has generated hidden bullish divergence – a condition that is often a precursor to a resumption of a prior bull market.
DOT/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
Downside pressure and risks remain for Polkadot price, however. If the $33.50 value area fails as support, the next support zone to watch is the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $29.50. Any daily or weekly close below $29.50 could trigger faster and deeper selling pressure because the Volume Profile becomes thinner, the lower price moves. In other words, the lower Polkadot price moves below $29.50, the faster and easier it is for it to make further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price prepares for 125% breakout to $0.000089
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been downtrending within a pattern for almost the whole of November. After hitting the low of the month on Friday, with global markets in panic mode, investors could spot buy opportunities as concerns about the new Covid variant started to ease.
XRP price collects the liquidity it needs to surge towards $2
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple can rebound swiftly and move higher.
Solana bulls return to the market wanting to push SOL price to new all-time highs
On Friday, Solana (SOL) price saw a 16% swing to the downside as markets got rattled by concerns over a new Covid variant. Investors, however, used the weekend to reassess the situation and quickly bought into SOL price action on Monday as bulls pushed price up to close above the monthly pivot at $185.
Sandbox outperforms with double-digit gains ahead of SAND's Alpha launch
Sandbox, a virtual blockchain network, is dominating the metaverse with its double-digit price gain. Sandbox is offering exclusive NFTs to community participants holding the Alpha Pass.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?