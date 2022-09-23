- Polkadot price shows double bottom formation at $5.95, suggesting a bottom reversal setup.
- Investors can expect DOT to reach the $7.78 hurdle and higher levels if it can overcome the $6.85 blockade.
- A daily candlestick close below $5.95 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot price hints at a bottom reversal pattern that could trigger a run-up soon. However, this outlook is far from being confirmed as DOT needs to overcome plenty of hurdles to kick-start its run-up.
Polkadot price is ready to struggle
Polkadot price crashed 38% between August 10 and September 21, which resulted in a swing low at $5.95. This development makes it the second swing low to form at the same level, indicating a double bottom.
This technical formation is a bottom reversal pattern and forecasts a shift in trend favoring the bulls. However, Polkadot price will need to reclaim the $6.85 to $11.86 range and stay in there. Once this short-term target is achieved, investors can expect DOT to move to the $7.78 hurdle, denoting a 20% run-up from the current position.
Even after this move, Polkadot price needs to overcome the $7.78 resistance level to confirm the shift in trend favoring bulls. This move will allow DOT to retest the aforementioned range’s midpoint at $9.35 and potentially extend this rally to $11.86.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Polkadot price fails to recover above the range low at $6.85, it will indicate a lack of buying pressure. If sellers take over, investors can expect DOT to slide lower.
If Polkadot price produces a daily candlestick close below $5.95, it will create a lower low and invalidate the double bottom’s bullish potential. This development could see DOT crash to $5.5.
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlook, which could influence Polkadot price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com Price Prediction: The probability of CRO doubling by November
Crypto.com price could fool a lot of investors in the coming weeks. As the CRO price hovers in the $0.10 zone, many declines could be losing power. Crypto.com currently auctions at $0.1065. The bulls are testing the 8-day exponential moving average resistance.
SOL presents day trading opportunities amid a questionable downtrend
Solana price has lost 22% of its market value since mid-September. The Volume Profile indicator is still questionable as to who dominates the market. Invalidation of the bullish idea is contingent upon a few factors mentioned below.
JPMorgan worries the Merge may divide Ethereum community as ETH falls by 25% to test $1,300
JPMorgan shared its concerns about the Ethereum Merge this Wednesday, citing the hard fork which gave rise to another chain called Ethereum PoW. Since the Merge 8 days ago, Ethereum has been on a consistent downtrend falling from $1,700 to $1,300.
Algorand rallies by 27% as FIFA launches its NFT marketplace
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is one of the most anticipated events ever, and with worldwide crypto adoption spreading rapidly, it was certain for the World Cup to integrate it as well. FIFA leaned into crypto through NFTs, and with its marketplace going live, Algorand is enjoying a good run-up on the charts.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.