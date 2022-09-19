Polkadot Price Prediction: Is this the entry position traders have been waiting for?

- Polkadot price forms a potential double-bottom pattern after another 10% crash on Monday.
- A buy signal presented on the four-hour chart indicates a possible bullish trend reversal.
- DOT price must keep the buyer congestion zone at $6.00 intact to validate an incoming upside move.
Polkadot price is at the tail end of a lengthy seven-day drop. The sell-off worsened over the weekend amidst a sell-the-news initiative in the wake of the Ethereum Merge on Thursday. Although the largest smart contracts token had a successful migration to a proof-of-stake algorithm, the cryptocurrency market turned bloody. The parachains’ token is dancing at $6.30 during the American session on Monday – slightly on top of robust support roughly at $6.00.
Polkadot price prints a crucial double-bottom pattern
Recovery is in its initial stages, as reflected by a bullish candlestick on the eight-hour chart. Odds will likely continue favoring bulls if Polkadot price confirms a double-bottom pattern – shown below.
It is worth mentioning that this chart pattern is a trend reversal formation – allowing traders to take strategic long positions. The pattern occurs after an extended downtrend, as long as the two valleys (bottoms) form at a relatively equal price point (solid support area).
An uptrend builds as soon as the bottom area support is defended. Nevertheless, the double-bottom pattern will only be validated when DOT price breaks above the neckline ($9.71). In other words, traders must wait for the pattern’s confirmation before entering their long positions. An established break above the neckline could propel DOT price by 37.00% to highs marginally above $10.00.
DOT/USD eight-hour chart
The path with the least resistance is on the upside based on the Stochastic oscillator applied to the same chart. As the index lifts from the oversold region (20.00 and below), Polkadot price is bound to regain positive momentum. Affirming this bullish trend reversal is the divergence created by the Stochastic above its moving average.
DOT/USD four-hour chart
Similarly, the TD Sequential indicator recently added credence to the Polkadot price bullish outlook by flaunting a buy signal. The call to buy DOT manifested in a red nine candlestick, implying that the downtrend was in its final stages.
It also signals buyers are ready to resume control for a significantly bullish outcome. A buy order is usually recommended when the low of the sixth and seventh bars is exceeded by that of the eighth and ninth candles.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price takes a small detour, but is $25,000 scenario still valid?
Bitcoin price has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. As of this writing, BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan.
Are these altcoins dead? Ethereum, XRP and Cardano price trends show signs of weakness
Successful completion of the Merge has paved the way for Ethereum’s 18% dominance. Interestingly, Ethereum, XRP and Cardano, among other altcoins, are showing signs of weakness in their price trends.
Polkadot Price Prediction: Is this the entry position traders have been waiting for?
Polkadot price is at the tail end of a lengthy seven-day drop. The sell-off worsened over the weekend amidst a sell-the-news initiative in the wake of the Ethereum Merge on Thursday.
Solana price faces the last line of defence before a 13% plunge
Solana (SOL) price dips another 1% at the start of this trading week after traders threw in the towel on Sunday as the event calendar for this week made them run for the hills.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.