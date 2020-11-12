Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT seems poised to retrace as technicals flash sell signal

Polkadot’s four-hour chart has flashed a signal, triggering a downtrend.

The four-hour DOT chart is trending in a parallel channel formation.

Polkadot had fallen from $6.29 on August 3 to $3.75 on October 6. Since then, DOT has ebbed and flowed and is currently trading for $4.38. Technical analysis shows us that a price retracement may be in order.

DOT trends in a parallel channel

Polkadot has flashed the sell signal in the 4-hour chart in the TD sequential indicator. This shows that the price is going to enter a downswing soon. The last time Polkadot flashed this indicator, DOT fell from $4.58 to $4.15 in five sessions.

DOT/USDT 4-hour chart

To understand how far DOT will drop, let’s take another look at the 4-hour chart. It looks like the “Ethereum killer” is presently trending in a parallel channel. If the sell signal is validated, DOT could pull back to the channel's lower boundary at $4 before the uptrend resumes.

DOT/USDT 4-hour chart

So, we can conclude that while the price is going to enter a downtrend, the parallel channel will make sure that DOT remains in a healthy range.

