Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT seems poised to retrace as technicals flash sell signal

- Polkadot’s four-hour chart has flashed a signal, triggering a downtrend.
- The four-hour DOT chart is trending in a parallel channel formation.
Polkadot had fallen from $6.29 on August 3 to $3.75 on October 6. Since then, DOT has ebbed and flowed and is currently trading for $4.38. Technical analysis shows us that a price retracement may be in order.
DOT trends in a parallel channel
Polkadot has flashed the sell signal in the 4-hour chart in the TD sequential indicator. This shows that the price is going to enter a downswing soon. The last time Polkadot flashed this indicator, DOT fell from $4.58 to $4.15 in five sessions.
DOT/USDT 4-hour chart
To understand how far DOT will drop, let’s take another look at the 4-hour chart. It looks like the “Ethereum killer” is presently trending in a parallel channel. If the sell signal is validated, DOT could pull back to the channel's lower boundary at $4 before the uptrend resumes.
DOT/USDT 4-hour chart
So, we can conclude that while the price is going to enter a downtrend, the parallel channel will make sure that DOT remains in a healthy range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
