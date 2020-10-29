Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot & UniSwap – Asian Wrap 29 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH’s path to $300 cleared up – Confluence Detector

After the price found support around $207, Bitcoin Cash has been trending upwards in an ascending channel formation. During this upward trend, the Bitcoin fork managed to cross the 50-day SMA ($238), 200-day SMA ($247.35) and 100-day SMA ($257.15). The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.

Polkadot Technical Analysis: DOT bears tighten their hold, price aims for $4

Polkadot has had three consecutive bearish days after encountering resistance at the $4.70 barrier. In the process, DOT managed to break below the 50-day SMA and is currently priced at $4.35. The sellers are looking to aim for the $4 support wall.

UniSwap Technical Analysis: UNI bulls aggressively fight for an upswing to $3.5

UniSwap recently revisited the crucial and robust support at $2.5 amid declines within a descending parallel channel. At the beginning of August, the recovery staged hit a barrier at $3.5, cutting short the bullish outlook. UNI/USD must break the descending channel middle layer resistance for gains above $3.