- DOT price is up by 16% in the past 48 hours following the lead of Bitcoin.
- The digital asset could be facing a notable rejection as the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal.
Polkadot had a massive rally towards $6.86 on September 1, shortly after getting listed on major exchanges and reaching a multi-billion market capitalization. Since then, DOT’s price has declined by 34% trading sideways for the past month.
DOT shows signs of a short-term reversal
On the 4-hour chart, the price of DOT has climbed above the three SMAs, but it’s facing a potential sell signal which could be presented by the TD Sequential indicator in the next hour. The indicator is already showing a green ‘8’ which is usually followed by the green ‘9’ sell signal.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
On top of that, the RSI is also overextended for the first time since October 26. If history repeats, we could see another 20% drop for DOT, taking the digital asset towards $3.64 as the lowest price target. The Fibonacci retracement indicator shows another potential price target at $4.2, the 50% Fib.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
It’s worth noting that a breakout above the resistance level at $4.621, the 0.236 Fib, will invalidate the sell signal and push the price of DOT towards $4.95, the high established on October 27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price reaches a critical threshold, aiming for $0.30 if broken
In the last XRP article from FXStreet, the possibility of XRP crossing above the 50-SMA at $0.244 on the daily chart, aiming for $0.257 as the initial price target, was on the table. As Bitcoin continues its journey towards $20,000, it seems that some altcoins are finally catching up.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018.
Stellar Lumens price looks poised for a big jump towards new yearly highs
In the last XLM article, published by FXStreet, there was a mention to a no-trade zone between the 50-SMA ($0.084) and the 100-SMA ($0.072) on the 3-day chart.
Bitcoin explodes, crypto bull market on fire
The cryptocurrency market caught yet another tailwind as the world waits for the United States to finalize the ongoing vote counting exercise. Bitcoin was the biggest winner, with the price going ballistic above $14,000, $15,000 and closing in on $16,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.