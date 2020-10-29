Polkadot Technical Analysis: DOT bears tighten their hold, price aims for $4

- DOT/USD has been on a downtrend after charting the evening star pattern.
- The 4-hour chart has flashed the buy signal with a red-nine candlestick in the TD sequential indicator.
Polkadot has had three consecutive bearish days after encountering resistance at the $4.70 barrier. In the process, DOT managed to break below the 50-day SMA and is currently priced at $4.35. The sellers are looking to aim for the $4 support wall. A break below that will take the “Ethereum killer” to the $3.75 support level. The MACD also shows decreasing bullish momentum following the recent bearish price action.
DOT/USD daily chart
The Flipside: Bulls to launch a short-term fight back?
While the overall outlook seems bearish, it looks like the buyers could be gearing for a short-term fightback. The 4-hour chart has flashed a buy signal in the TD sequential indicator with a red-nine candlestick. Currently, the price faces resistance at the 50-bar SMA ($4.35). Breaking above this obstacle will take the price up to the $4.45 resistance line, which has previously thwarted the price multiple times.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
Key price levels to watch
DOT bears will aim to take the price down to the $4 support wall. A break below that will take the price down to the $3.75 support line.
The bulls will try to take control in the short term and break above the 50-bar SMA ($4.35) in the 4-hour chart. Following that, they will aim to take the DOT up to the $4.45 resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH’s path to $300 cleared up
After the price found support around $207, Bitcoin Cash has been trending upwards in an ascending channel formation. During this upward trend, the Bitcoin fork managed to cross the 50-day ...
Polkadot Technical Analysis: DOT bears tighten their hold, price aims for $4
Polkadot has had three consecutive bearish days after encountering resistance at the $4.70 barrier. In the process, DOT managed to break below the 50-day SMA and is currently priced at $4.35.
UniSwap Technical Analysis: UNI bulls aggressively fight for an upswing to $3.5
UniSwap recently revisited the crucial and robust support at $2.5 amid declines within a descending parallel channel. At the beginning of August, the recovery staged hit a barrier at $3.5, cutting short ...
Avanti officially granted bank charter and approval of business plan
The Wyoming State Banking Board has granted Avanti Bank & Trust a bank charter following a unanimous 8-0 vote. This gives Avanti the same powers as national banks in its approved business plan. The bank announced that they initially issue ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.