Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains

- Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari.
- Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama.
- The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6.
- Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
Polkadot’s recovery from the 20% drop in the last week of September is accompanied by developments in the token’s ecosystem.
Analysts are bullish on DOT recovery with latest updates in Polkadot ecosystem
After stunted growth in the last week of September 2021, several new updates have been posted in the Polkadot ecosystem. Altair Network, a Centrifuge-powered project, is the tenth parachain to win a slot at the auction.
The winner of the highly contested slot on Kusama gathered over $61.7 million worth of KSM tokens from 11,200 contributors. The project enables users to tokenize real-world assets and finance them on the Kusama network.
And just like that, Altair is now a Parachain on @kusamanetwork— Altair (@altair_network) September 29, 2021
BIG thank you to our absolutely incredible community, this would not have happened without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dRIL9glbUH
The tokenized assets then go live on the Centrifuge chain. Altair and Centrifuge are similar to Kusama and Polkadot: the former are testnets for the latter.
Parachain slot auctions have gained popularity to the extent that they are now integrated into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.
Kusama Network announced the third batch of parachain auctions, set to go live on October 6.
Motion 362 has passed my council to open an 11th parachain auction immediately after the 10th auction ends next week. The 11th auction is scheduled to kick off next Wednesday, October 6th at 11:30am CEST.— kusama (@kusamanetwork) October 1, 2021
.ꙅoɒʜɔ ƚɔɘqxɘhttps://t.co/woGKgT6oi3 pic.twitter.com/8aQ3qsrs4T
Alongside the developments in the ecosystem, the token’s staking rate is now holding steady at approximately 63.5% at press time. Kusama's staking rate is nearly stable above 43%. A steady staking rate has historically increased the quantity of tokens staked, triggering a breakout.
Development activity in the DOT ecosystem is on the rise, consistent with bullish network updates. Developers and contributors to the Polkadot network have remained steady and active for over a year, fueling the growth narrative.
Cryptocurrency analyst on Twitter @Pastore1314 tweeted about DOT’s popularity among hedge funds.
Friendly reminder that $DOT is the most commonly held #altcoin by hegde funds pic.twitter.com/3493RosStp— Alejandro ™ .DOT (@Pastore1314) October 2, 2021
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the DOT price trend. Analysts predict that the DOT price faces stiff resistance at $30.50 but say the token is preparing for a breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains
Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari. Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama. The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6. Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
SafeMoon price teeters within price range, but bears eye 9% drop
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) appears to be indecisive as it oscillates within a price range. The altcoin’s price action has been uneventful as investors do not seem to have returned after interest in the token dwindled. Currently, the token is saved by a lack of selling pressure as little trading volume is recorded.
XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos sell signals indicate 17% correction
XTZ price looks ready for a downswing as two significant sell signals erupt on the 12-hour chart. While Bitcoin price consolidates, things are looking indecisive for Tezos and the altcoin market.
Japan records $6 million in underreported crypto taxes amid Cardano price rally
Japan is starting to strengthen taxation proceedings in cryptocurrencies as individuals have reportedly failed to pay taxes for cryptocurrencies, especially those who profited from trading Cardano (ADA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.