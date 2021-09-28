Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Stellar Lumens & Polka Dot — Asian Wrap 28 Sep

Shiba Inu price stabilizes as SHIB bulls prepare for 20% take-off
Shiba Inu price saw a massive uptrend on September 16 but was soon undone in the next couple of days as it approached a stable support floor. Investors can expect SHIB to launch here, retesting crucial resistance barriers. If the bears breach the range low at $0.00000549, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
XLM price falls under weak support to $0.20
Stellar price action (XLM) has been in a descending triangle for most of September. Bears are enjoying the respected technical levels that are showing resistance against bulls who are attempting to overhaul the downtrend. With these actions, sellers are getting even more powerful in terms of XLM price action.
Polkadot price action shows five good reasons for 35% profits
Polkadot (DOT) price has formed a pennant, with both the highs and the lows squeezed toward each other. With momentum and volume building on both sides of the spectrum, a breakout in DOT price looks to favor the bulls as they hold the most supporting elements.
