Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL on the verge of a 67% move following extended consolidation

- Zilliqa has stuck in consolidation ahead of a possible move price levels above $0.1.
- A symmetrical triangle pattern breakout on the 4-hour chart could add credence to the bullish outlook.
- The reduction in the number of transactions on the network shows that recovery would be an uphill task.
Zilliqa has been in consolidation after correcting from the December 2020 high of $0.099. Despite the rally observed across the cryptocurrency market in January, ZIL remained relatively stable, especially after holding above $0.05. Meanwhile, the high transaction throughput token is dancing at $0.065 while looking forward to a potential breakout eyeing highs above $0.1.
Zilliqa draws nigh to a breakout
A comprehensive look at the 4-hour chart shows ZIL trading at the apex of a symmetrical triangle. This pattern highlights a period of consolidation that comes after a significant move like the one in December.
The asset's lower highs are connected by a trendline, whereas another links a series of higher lows. Symmetrical patterns can result in two scenarios: A breakout or breakdown.
A breakout often occurs when the price crosses above the upper trendline, signifying the start of an uptrend. On the other hand, a breakdown occurs when the asset's slides underneath the lower trendline highlight the beginning of a downtrend.
Notably, breakouts and breakdowns have exact targets measured between the highest and lowest triangle points. In this case, ZIL will confirm a breakout if it closes the day above the 50 Simple Moving Average. Massive buy orders will likely be triggered on trading above the triangle, pushing Zilliqa to higher levels, preferably past $0.1.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
Zilliqa's on-chain transactions topped out in October at nearly 1.2 million. The transactions remained relatively high toward the end of 2020. Amid the rally to $0.099 in December, the total monthly transaction stood at approximately 1.1 million.
Over the last four weeks, this figure has gone down significantly, which might explain the consolidation in the token's price—currently, the tractions in January average at roughly 872,000. If the transactions fail to recover, ZIL might take a long time to break out or even break down further.
Zilliqa monthly transactions
It is also worth mentioning that the symmetrical triangle can culminate in a breakdown, especially if Zilliqa closes the day under the 50 SMA. Support at $0.05 must also hold firmly to ensure that the potentially massive drop to $0.036 is averted altogether.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” This new term defines what occurs to any crypto assets listed on the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.
BTC bulls battle key short-term resistances above $34,000
BTC/USD rises to $34,167 while flashing a two-day winning streak during early Friday. The crypto major has been on a recovery move after taking a U-turn from $29,239 on Friday and is currently attacking a short-term resistance line and 100-bar SMA, from January 14.
Zilliqa on the verge of a 67% move following extended consolidation
Zilliqa has been in consolidation after correcting from the December 2020 high of $0.099. Despite the rally observed across the cryptocurrency market in January, ZIL remained relatively stable, especially after holding above $0.05.
Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.