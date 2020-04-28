- Peter Brandt brands XROP an outright scam whose investors are existing in favor of Chainlink.
- The XRP community is not particularly amused by Brandt who once said that the token will fall to a virtual zero value.
Renowned trader, Peter Brandt is once again poking holes into Ripple’s token XRP. This time he has referred to the token as scam that keeps losing its community members and investors to the Chainlink (LINK), a relatively new digital asset.
Been bought by a bunch of people who finally figured out XRP was a scam— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) April 28, 2020
In spite of Brandt comments against XRP, he is by far not a fan of Chainlink. He recently dismissed a recent bullish chart to which he was tagged as “a big nothing.” He argued that Chainklink was only taking up investors who have been let down by XRP.
No need to tell me. This is a big nothing— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) April 28, 2020
Brandt has for a long time been a critic of XRP and for this reason, the community does not like him. The trader believes that XRP value could hit a virtual zero (and encourages people to buy it at this level).
Ripple price update
Ripple price is trading at $0.1973 amid a bearish trend and shrinking volatility levels. Recovery from the crash in March has stalled under $0.20. On the downside, support has been established at $0.19, $0.18 and $0.1750. According to the price analysis published earlier, XRP/USD could soar to new April highs if a symmetrical triangle breakout comes into play.
Read more: Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD must break confluence resistance at $0.1967 for lift-off past $0.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.