Peter Brandt brands XROP an outright scam whose investors are existing in favor of Chainlink.

The XRP community is not particularly amused by Brandt who once said that the token will fall to a virtual zero value.

Renowned trader, Peter Brandt is once again poking holes into Ripple’s token XRP. This time he has referred to the token as scam that keeps losing its community members and investors to the Chainlink (LINK), a relatively new digital asset.

Been bought by a bunch of people who finally figured out XRP was a scam — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) April 28, 2020

In spite of Brandt comments against XRP, he is by far not a fan of Chainlink. He recently dismissed a recent bullish chart to which he was tagged as “a big nothing.” He argued that Chainklink was only taking up investors who have been let down by XRP.

No need to tell me. This is a big nothing — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) April 28, 2020

Brandt has for a long time been a critic of XRP and for this reason, the community does not like him. The trader believes that XRP value could hit a virtual zero (and encourages people to buy it at this level).

Ripple price update

Ripple price is trading at $0.1973 amid a bearish trend and shrinking volatility levels. Recovery from the crash in March has stalled under $0.20. On the downside, support has been established at $0.19, $0.18 and $0.1750. According to the price analysis published earlier, XRP/USD could soar to new April highs if a symmetrical triangle breakout comes into play.

Read more: Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD must break confluence resistance at $0.1967 for lift-off past $0.20