Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it would help if Gary Gensler was no longer SEC Chair

Coinbase CEO says that one way the exchange’s dispute with the SEC could get resolved is if Gary Gensler is replaced as the regulator’s chair.

Brian Armstrong condemned the SEC’s hostile view towards crypto, in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer was quoted as saying law that picks winners and losers is bad, in the context of the SEC vs. Coinbase lawsuit.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal are both optimistic on the dismissal of the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the crypto exchange platform. The SEC alleges that Coinbase is breaking federal securities laws by operating as an unregistered broker exchange and clearing agency.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, CEO Armstrong voiced his concerns on Gary Gensler’s position as SEC Chair and said that the dispute with the regulator could be tackled if someone else was in the seat, likely in 2024.

Coinbase’s dispute with the SEC could have been resolved on this condition

Coinbase executives have been vocal about their dissent with the SEC “regulation by enforcement” approach and Chair Gary Gensler’s hostile view on crypto. In a recent tweet, Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Grewal said that “law that picks winners and losers is bad, law that picks them before the game is played is even worse.”

Law that picks winners and losers is bad. Law that picks them before the game is played is even worse. — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 8, 2023

Grewal’s jibes at “law and games played” are in the context of the SEC vs. Coinbase lawsuit and the exchange believes that the regulator is attempting to stifle crypto innovation in the United States. Coinbase has called on the court to dismiss the SEC’s lawsuit against the exchange platform.

In his recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Brian Armstrong said that one way Coinbase’s dispute with the US financial regulator could get resolved is if someone else replaces the agency’s chair Gary Gensler. Armstrong said that maybe this would happen in 2024, either way it would “certainly help” the exchange platform in its dispute with the SEC.