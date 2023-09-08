- LBRY Inc. filed a motion to appeal the court’s ruling in favour of the US SEC.
- LBRY planned to wind down operations after a New Hampshire judge ruled that the LBC token traded as an unregistered security.
- The firm's plan to contest the ruling comes after Ripple’s partial win against the SEC, on XRP.
Content distribution platform LBRY said late Thursday that it has filed a notice of appeal against a recent ruling that declared the LBC token as an unregistered security. In July, a New Hampshire judge sided with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, which had brought the crypto firm to court for violating securities laws while issuing its token.
Recently, the regulator considered LBRY Inc’s financial constraints and revised down the settlement amount from $22 million to a $111,614 penalty.
XRP partial win against SEC could drive LBRY appeal
The crypto community has closely monitored both the LBRY Inc. and Ripple lawsuit for their similarities. The final ruling in LBRY case declared the LBC token an unregistered security, favoring the US SEC. However, the outcome of the Ripple case was different, as XRP wasn't considered a security when the token was bought via programmatic sales on exchanges.
XRP community members and pro-XRP attorneys said that Ripple’s partial win against the SEC may have inspired LBRY to appeal the judge’s final ruling in its own lawsuit.
When the New Hampshire judge ruled in favor of the SEC, LBRY Inc was left with a $22 million settlement fee and shared plans to wind down its operations.
The final judgement in SEC vs LBRY is out.— LBRY (@LBRYcom) July 11, 2023
In accordance with the court's order and our promises, we expect to spend the next several months winding LBRY Inc. down entirely.
As to what happens to LBRY from here, well, that's up to you. pic.twitter.com/cU8O3nATT6
The firm seems to have pivoted since then, with its latest intent to appeal the ruling, filed with the court early on Thursday, according to a statement in its official X account.
LBRY has filed a Notice of Appeal against the SEC. pic.twitter.com/Zp9S0TP0Qw— LBRY (@LBRYcom) September 7, 2023
Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto, pro-XRP attorney voiced his support for the LBRY Inc. filing in his recent tweet:
Never give up LBRY @jeremykauffman— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 7, 2023
Everyone is on your side especially holders of the LBC token. I always said it wasn’t a good judgment https://t.co/1Hw5LZWDzM
