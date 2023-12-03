- Pepe price is on a recovery rally, recording a 25% climb since finding support at $0.0000010271.
- PEPE could rally 30% to $0.0000017601, the target objective of the double bottom, if it manages to complete the cycle.
- The bullish outlook will be invalidated once the altcoin loses the $0.0000010271 support level.
Pepe coin (PEPE) price is trading with a bullish inclination, recording a steady sequence of higher highs since the close of November. If the trajectory sustains, the frog-themed meme coin could soon activate a double bottom pattern with a 30% target objective.
Also Read: Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
Pepe envisions a double-bottom pattern
Pepe coin (PEPE) price is on an uptrend, up almost 25% since finding support at $0.0000010271 in late November. The uptrend is part of a recovery rally with the price action hinting at a double-bottom pattern. This is a bullish reversal pattern that occurs during a downtrend with the asset’s price hitting two separate lows that lie at approximately the same level.
It signals that the sellers, who were previously in control of the asset’s price action, are losing momentum. The target objective of this pattern is measured from the height of the bottom to the neckline, and then superimposed at the breakout point.
Increased buying pressure could see Pepe price complete the pattern to the neckline at $0.0000013478, providing an entry for the bold longs with a 30% target objective to $0.0000017601. The more conservative longs, on the other hand, could position their take profits at $0.0000016000 psychological level, approximately 20% from the expected breakout point.
PEPE/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, early profit-taking, likely from traders that bought PEPE at the bottom could interrupt the climb, sending the price back to the floor. A break and close below the $0.0000010271 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
