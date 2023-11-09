- PEPE price is nearly at a three-month high, rising to trade at $0.000001417 after increasing by 20% in 24 hours.
- Price indicators suggest that PEPE might have successfully evaded the threat of a downtrend with this rally.
- The meme coin needs this bullishness as it still stands nearly 158% away from its all-time high.
PEPE price has emerged as a leader of the crypto market, beating out all other major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. As BTC breached the $37,000 mark, the crypto market surged, with the meme coin hitting a three-month high.
PEPE price rise revives
PEPE price shot up by nearly 20% in the last 24 hours, following nearly two weeks of sideways movement. At the time of writing, the meme coin could be seen trading at $0.000001417, breaching the crucial 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of the $0.000001838 to $0.000000609 decline.
Generally, testing this line as a support level tends to confirm a bullish move for an asset, and if PEPE manages to close a daily candlestick above it, it would cement its recent gains. This rally was important for PEPE as it revived the bullishness that had been missing since the beginning of November.
The Awesome Oscillator verifies this as the reappearance of rising green bars, which is a sign that the bullish momentum is making a comeback. This would enable the PEPE price to rally towards the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement line marked at $0.000001570.
PEPE/USD 1-day chart
However, if the broader market bullishness wanes and bearishness takes its place, the PEPE price could lose the support of $0.000001372. This would send it to tag $0.000001227, losing which would invalidate the bullish thesis, leaving the meme coin vulnerable to a decline towards $0.000001000.
Read more - Solana price rallies 11% in a day as SEC Chair Gensler gives advice on FTX revival
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Chainlink gains likely to extend as on-chain metrics turn bullish
Chainlink is likely to see further price gains in the short-term, according to several on-chain metrics. Chainlink Weighted Sentiment entered positive territory, while supply on exchanges has declined.
Dogecoin price eyes $0.10 target, on-chain metrics support bullish outlook for DOGE price
Dogecoin price could extend its gains after hitting $0.077 for the first time in nearly three months. DOGE token’s on-chain metrics support thesis for price rally in the meme coin as more token holders edge closer to profitability.
Navigating crypto bull market: Signs to maximize profits
The cryptocurrency market seems to be headed for a bull market after October’s gains extend into the end of the year. The current uptrend in crypto prices offers opportunities for traders, but it isn’t free from volatility.
MATIC price could extend gains, makes comeback above $0.80 alongside altcoin rallies
MATIC noted a price rally that pushed the asset past the $0.80 mark, for the first time since July 2023. MATIC price climbed steadily alongside altcoins that have rallied this week, as Polygon ecosystem users engaged in accumulating the token.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.