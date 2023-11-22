Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?

- BONK price has nearly doubled in the past week and yielded 35% daily gains, hitting $0.000004501.
- PEPE listing on Binance sent the meme coin soaring to its local top, BONK holders are hopeful of a similar effect.
- BONK is the cryptocurrency with the highest 30-day return when compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum and top altcoins.
BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, has witnessed a massive spike in its price over the past month. BONK price rallied over 1,500% in the past month, doubled in the past week and climbed 32% early on Wednesday.
The massive surge in BONK price has fueled speculation of a larger rally with a major exchange listing. PEPE’s listing on Binance on May 5 resulted in a large spike in the meme coin’s price. Market participants expect a similar reaction from Bonk Inu.
Also read: Maker price uptrend could face headwinds as on-chain metrics flash warning signs
BONK price notes significant rise in daily timeframe
The Solana-based meme coin BONK has left Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dog-themed meme coins and altcoins in the dust with its massive returns on the monthly, weekly and daily timeframe. When compared with top cryptocurrencies, BONK has yielded the highest returns for traders in the past month.
BONK returns compared with other cryptocurrencies
One of the catalysts driving massive gains in the meme coin is the probable listing of the asset on a major cryptocurrency exchange. It is key to note that the frog-themed meme coin PEPE experienced a similar surge in its price in response to its Binance listing announcement on May 5.
Listing announcements have acted as catalysts in the past, driving large gains for holders of cryptocurrencies. PEPE price nearly doubled, rallying 122% on May 5, climbing from $0.000002023 to $0.000004501 between May 4 and 5. The meme coin hit its cycle top and traders might see a similar reaction from BONK, as this is typical of assets listed on large cryptocurrency exchanges.
PEPE/USDT 1-day chart
Crypto analyst behind the Twitter handle @Mangyek0 expects a cycle top from BONK in the event of the meme coin’s listing on Binance. The analyst cites PEPE and SHIB’s examples to support his thesis.
if this happens, cycle top. $BONK will get bonked like $PEPE and $SHIB or will it tho? https://t.co/Az2JUDBhp2— MAXPAIN (@Mangyek0) November 19, 2023
BONK/USDT 1-day chart
It remains to be seen whether a Binance listing sends BONK to its cycle top, market participants remain hopeful of the “listing effect” and a repetition of PEPE’s scenario, given the two cryptocurrencies are meme coins and these assets’ price rallies are typically driven by hype.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC holds up as US DoJ clears path to spot ETF approval
Bitcoin remains bearish, but there is hope for approval of spot BTC ETFs, following recent developments with the US Department of Justice. According to analysts, one of the stumbling blocks to approval was the dominance of Binance exchange in the industry.
CZ released from custody on $175 million bond after capitulation to DoJ charges, faces 18 months jail term
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has been released from custody after pleading guilty to charges levied by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Based on the report, CZ has hard to part with up to $175 million in bail money for his release.
DOGE traders betting on recovery lose $4 million in long liquidations as Dogecoin price crashes 14%
Amid the Binance fiasco taking place on Tuesday, the market still witnessed optimism among DOGE investors despite the Dogecoin price falling for the past three days. Investors are presently bearing losses but seem positive about a recovery, which is evident in their derivative positions.
Coinbase exchange becomes clear frontrunner as Binance and CEO capitulate to US SEC
Coinbase exchange, the main market rival against Binance exchange following the collapse of FTX, is the clear frontrunner after the largest cryptocurrency exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) capitulated to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.