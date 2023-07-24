Pepe price closes below the 50-day MA, triggers selling spree despite hype around Dogecoin

Share:

Pepe Coin price is down almost 15% in the last 24 hours, outperforming all meme coins in losses.

The slump has sparked a selling spree among PEPE holders after closing below the 50-day MA.

Meanwhile, analysts have big plans for DOGE, with speculations that it would retrace the trend that led to the 2021 rally.

Pepe (PEPE) price has extended its downtrend, breaking below crucial support to retest the late June lows. The performance is unorthodox, given that it is the poorest performer among meme coins, despite being the best performer barely a month ago.

Pepe price slumps 12% despite Dogecoin optimism

Pepe (PEPE) price has slumped 12% in the last 24 hours, making the sensational token the poorest performer among meme coins. With this dip, PEPE has breached the 50-day Moving Average (MA) at $0.0000014923.

PEPE/USDT 1-Day Chart

The 50-day MA usually acts as a trend filter, such that traders looking to book profits against an uptrend wait for the price to close below this moving average. This explains the current dip in Pepe Coin price.

PEPE market outlook relative to Dogecoin price

Meanwhile, most meme coin enthusiasts’ eyes are peeled on Dogecoin (DOGE) price as analysts speculate a retracement of the June 2021 rally. The largest meme coin by trading volume is up almost 5% in the last 24 hours. Evidence of the current DOGE hype is revealed in its 370% increase in 24-hour trading volume as its market cap edges toward the $10.5 billion mark.

PEPE/USDT 1-Day Chart, DOGE/USDT 1-Day Chart

As the Dogecoin price continues to consolidate within an ascending parallel channel, technical indicators point to a continued uptrend. Specifically, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is headed north, suggesting rising momentum.

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also soaked in green and high into the positive territory, further tipping the odds in favor of the bulls. Unless profit takers begin to call profits, the Dogecoin price could sustain the uptrend.