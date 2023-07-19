On the other hand, if PEPE price produces a decisive flip of the $0.00000147 support floor into a resistance level on the four-hour chart, it would invalidate the recovery thesis. Such a development could open the meme coin to a steep 13% collapse that retests the $0.00000127 support level.

In some cases, PEPE price could extend higher and tag the key hurdle at $0.00000172, which has been a source of selling pressure since June 23. In total, a move from the current position at $0.00000156 to the said level would constitute an 11% gain for investors.

A breakout from this bullish reversal setup could trigger a quick run-up to the immediate hurdle at $0.00000164. Clearing this blockade will open the path for PEPE price to retest the midpoint of the 21% crash at $0.00000168.

PEPE price has shed 21% between July 14 and 18, falling from $0.00000188 to $0.00000148. During this drop, the frog-based meme coin created a set of lower highs and lower lows, which, when connected using trend lines, reveal a falling wedge.

PEPE price has been on a downtrend for nearly four days. Currently, the meme coin is on stable grounds and anticipates a bounce that could extend to key hurdles.

