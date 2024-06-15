PEPE holders distribute their tokens after massive profit taking for 30 days

- PEPE token holders consistently took profit on their holdings in the past 30 days, booking $330 million in gains.
- The frog themed meme coin has added nearly 15% to its value in the same timeframe.
- PEPE supply on exchanges is down nearly 3%, reducing selling pressure on the meme coin.
PEPE, the frog-themed meme coin has added 820% to its value, year to date. On-chain data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that wallets holding 1 billion and higher PEPE tokens have distributed their holdings in the past 30 days.
Santiment data shows consistent profit taking, exceeding $330 million in the same timeframe. PEPE is changing hands at $0.0000119, at the time of writing.
PEPE on-chain data suggests meme coin could extend gains
Data from Santiment shows that in the past 30 days, supply on exchanges is down nearly 3%. PEPE holders have realized over $330 million in gains between May 14 and June 15. Despite consistent profit taking, PEPE has sustained 14.46% gains in the past 30 days, on Binance.
PEPE supply on exchanges is down to 169.93 trillion as of June 15. Typically, consistent profit taking contributes to selling pressure on an asset. However, supply of PEPE on exchanges is down in the same timeframe, easing the pressure on the frog-themed asset and the meme coin has held on its gains.
PEPE network realized profit/loss and supply on exchanges
While Solana-based meme coins have gained relevance in the ongoing market cycle, PEPE’s market capitalization exceeds $5 billion. The frog-themed asset has seen a decline in active addresses and volume in the past 30 days, while holding on to nearly 15% gains in its value in the same timeframe.
Crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain identified a whale wallet which sold 114.7 billion PEPE tokens for $1.27 million at break even. While PEPE holders have taken over $330 million in profits in the past 30 days, a sale at break even signals that the trader likely anticipated a decline in PEPE price, and sold instead of pocketing a loss.
This $PEPE trader capitulated and sold all 114.7B $PEPE for 366.5 $ETH($1.27M) at a breakeven price.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 15, 2024
He bought 114.7B $PEPE($1.27M) at $0.000011 on May 14 and May 15.
The price of $PEPE broke through $0.000017 on May 27, at which time his profit was $670K(+50%), but he did not… pic.twitter.com/aPxuftE1yI
At the time of writing, PEPE extended gains by 5% on Saturday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
