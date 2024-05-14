- Early holder of PEPE deposited 250 billion tokens to centralized exchange Binance late Monday.
- PEPE hit a new all-time high on Monday at $0.00001119 on Binance, in the spillover of GameStop trader Roaring Kitty’s return on X.
- PEPE price climbed 24% in the past 24 hours despite profit taking by whales.
PEPE, a frog-themed memecoin with a market capitalization of over $4.4 billion, has noted a significant increase in its price in the past 24 hours. The gains are likely catalyzed the meme coin sector-wide rally inspired by GameStop trader Roaring Kitty’s return on X.
Meme coins ranked the top 30 by market capitalization and Solana-based meme coins with the name of “ROAR” and “GME,” not affiliated with the firm or the trader, noted massive gains.
PEPE records new all-time high, rallies despite profit taking
PEPE hit a new all-time high fifteen hours ago at $0.00001119 on Binance. In the past 24 hours, the frog meme inspired token added 24% to its value.
PEPE rallied alongside Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat (WIF), Popcat (POPCAT), Floki (FLOKI), Bonk (BONK), Roaring Kitty (ROAR) and GameStop (GME), among other meme coins.
On Monday, the legendary trader behind the 2021 rally in GameStop, Roaring Kitty, posted an image on X. It was interpreted by traders as a return of the trader and ignited a rally in meme coins.
May 13, 2024
PEPE’s gains have sustained despite profit-taking by large wallet investors. Data from SpotOnChain shows that whales and early holders of the meme coin started taking profits as the meme coin hit its new all-time high. Early holder 0x647 deposited 250 billion PEPE worth $2.69 million to the centralized exchange Binance.
The whale continues to hold another 42.4 billion PEPE with an unrealized profit of $3.96 million.
Another whale 0xa4f realized 20.5% profit on PEPE holdings within three days of holding the meme coin, 123.7 billion PEPE sold at 1.31 million USDC.
Whales have taken profits after the $PEPE price recorded a new ATH (24H)! Have you taken yours?— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) May 14, 2024
1. Early holder 0x647 deposited 250B $PEPE ($2.69M) to #Binance ~12 hours ago.
- The whale has 42.4B $PEPE ($424K) left with a total profit of $3.96M (+8,833%).
2. Whale 0xa4f 123.7B… pic.twitter.com/AxUxvMSYac
Typically, profit taking by whales increases the selling pressure on an asset and negatively impacts the price. PEPE price has resisted a decline and continues to climb higher on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the meme coin trades close to the all-time high around 0.00001100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GameStop, GME, shorts lose over $1 billion in mark-to-market losses on Monday amid meme-stock demand
GameStop short-sellers have lost $1 billion in the first hour of trading on Monday after 2,200% surge. Multiple exchanges reportedly had trouble processing orders following GameStop rally, GME paused due to volatility x3.
JUP price primed for a liftoff as Jupiter Exchange introduces LFG round 3 candidates
After a successful second round in May, the Jupiter Exchange has introduced candidates for its third launchpad (LFG). The Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has been holding LFG votes to identify projects that will debut on its platform.
Top meme coins post gains following increased social activity amid GameStop pump
Meme coins in the crypto market saw impressive gains on Monday following a recent surge in GameStop stock. The increased attention surrounding these tokens signifies a potential resumption of the meme coin frenzy of March.
US Senators raise grave concerns over DOJ's policies towards cryptocurrency asset providers
Senators Ron Wyden and Cynthia Lummis wrote to the Attorney General to express worries over new policies on money transmission. The DOJ has continued to take strict measures against crypto asset software services over the last few months, says Senators.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.