- Donald Trump's transition team is yet to find a candidate to replace Gary Gensler as SEC Chair in January.
- Paul Atkins, the favorite to replace Gensler, has reportedly shown reluctance toward the position.
- Other top choices for SEC Chair include Teresa Goody Guillén, Brian Brooks and Robert Stebbins.
Paul Atkins, regarded as a leading candidate to succeed Gary Gensler as Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), has reportedly expressed a lack of enthusiasm for the position.
Paul Atkins shows disinterest in SEC position amid possible appointment
Paul Atkins, President-elect Donald Trump's top candidate to head the SEC under his upcoming administration, is reportedly reluctant to accept the role.
According to a CoinDesk report on Tuesday, Atkins finds the role unappealing as he believes the SEC was mismanaged under outgoing Chair, Gary Gensler, and leading a turnaround will require a huge amount of work.
Gary Gensler had earlier announced that he would retire from the agency on January 20.
Although Trump's camp has yet to provide any official update on whether Atkins is his choice to head the SEC, Fox Business Eleanor Terret noted that several key sources suggest he's the favorite.
Paul Atkins is regarded by many as the best choice for the job, including former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Chris Giancarlo.
He served as an SEC Commissioner under President George W. Bush and could bring a wealth of experience and insight to this vital position.
Furthermore, Atkins has been a proactive supporter of the digital asset industry, co-chairing the Token Alliance at the Digital Chamber of Commerce since 2017. He has also been a strong advocate for innovation and clarity in regulation.
Atkins is the founder and CEO of Patomak Global Partners, a firm renowned for providing comprehensive risk management and regulatory compliance services across various sectors, including cryptocurrency.
Alongside Paul Atkins, other notable candidates have emerged as potential replacements for Gensler, including crypto attorney Teresa Goody Guillén, who has received the backing of top voices in the crypto industry, including Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao.
Guillén has shown quality support for crypto after making several pro-crypto posts on social media platform X, including "Make Crypto Great Again."
Likewise, former acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks and former SEC general counsel Robbert Stebbins also made the list of possible choices to lead the upcoming new SEC administration.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink holds near three-year high fueled by EU tokenized securities partnership
Chainlink (LINK) price trades slightly down around $25.50 on Tuesday following a 33% rally that was spurred by its partnership with Frankfurt-based fintech 21X for Europe’s first tokenized securities trading and settlement system.
Trending altcoins: Hedera, VeChain and Algorand extend rally by posting double-digit gains
Three trending altcoins – Hedera (HBAR), VeChain (VET), and Algorand (ALGO) – post double-digit gains on Tuesday after surging last week, benefiting from the recent consolidation of Bitcoin prices.
Ondo Finance Price Forecast: ONDO reaches a new all-time high of $1.79
Ondo Finance surges more than 11% on Tuesday and reaches a new all-time high of $1.79. ONDO’s daily trading volume reached a new yearly high of $994 million, suggesting a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity.
XRP en route to new all-time high; key metrics to watch out for
Ripple whales have accumulated over $1.8 billion worth of XRP tokens amid a 200% rise in weekly active addresses. WisdomTree filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for an XRP ETF. XRP investors across several cohorts realized over $2.7 billion in profits in past three days following heavy Ripple token unlock.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.