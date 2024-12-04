Donald Trump's transition team is yet to find a candidate to replace Gary Gensler as SEC Chair in January.

Paul Atkins, the favorite to replace Gensler, has reportedly shown reluctance toward the position.

Other top choices for SEC Chair include Teresa Goody Guillén, Brian Brooks and Robert Stebbins.

Paul Atkins, regarded as a leading candidate to succeed Gary Gensler as Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), has reportedly expressed a lack of enthusiasm for the position.

Paul Atkins shows disinterest in SEC position amid possible appointment

Paul Atkins, President-elect Donald Trump's top candidate to head the SEC under his upcoming administration, is reportedly reluctant to accept the role.

According to a CoinDesk report on Tuesday, Atkins finds the role unappealing as he believes the SEC was mismanaged under outgoing Chair, Gary Gensler, and leading a turnaround will require a huge amount of work.

Gary Gensler had earlier announced that he would retire from the agency on January 20.

Although Trump's camp has yet to provide any official update on whether Atkins is his choice to head the SEC, Fox Business Eleanor Terret noted that several key sources suggest he's the favorite.

Paul Atkins is regarded by many as the best choice for the job, including former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Chris Giancarlo.

He served as an SEC Commissioner under President George W. Bush and could bring a wealth of experience and insight to this vital position.

Furthermore, Atkins has been a proactive supporter of the digital asset industry, co-chairing the Token Alliance at the Digital Chamber of Commerce since 2017. He has also been a strong advocate for innovation and clarity in regulation.

Atkins is the founder and CEO of Patomak Global Partners, a firm renowned for providing comprehensive risk management and regulatory compliance services across various sectors, including cryptocurrency.

Alongside Paul Atkins, other notable candidates have emerged as potential replacements for Gensler, including crypto attorney Teresa Goody Guillén, who has received the backing of top voices in the crypto industry, including Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao.

Guillén has shown quality support for crypto after making several pro-crypto posts on social media platform X, including "Make Crypto Great Again."

Likewise, former acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks and former SEC general counsel Robbert Stebbins also made the list of possible choices to lead the upcoming new SEC administration.