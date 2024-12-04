Ripple's XRP investors book over $4 billion in profits amid South Korea's declaration of martial law

- Ripple's XRP declined briefly after South Korea declared martial law.
- XRP whales have weathered over $4 billion in realized profits in the past three days.
- XRP could spring to a new all-time high if it recovers above the $2.58 level.
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Tuesday after news of South Korea declaring martial law sparked a surge in selling activity and significant profit-taking among investors. However, whales have stepped up buying pressure as the remittance-based token looks to stage a recovery.
XRP's rally temporarily affected by halting of trading in South Korean exchanges
After its impressive rally in the past week, XRP briefly declined 7% on Tuesday following news of South Korean President Yoon declaring martial law. The news triggered panic selling among investors, with prices on Korean exchanges deviating from the general spot market.
XRP was one of the most affected among top cryptocurrencies, falling briefly to $1.89 on South Korean crypto exchanges Upbit, which holds the largest XRP reserve among centralized exchanges, and Bithumb before they temporarily halted trading. The decline is due to the region's high concentration of XRP holders.
However, the remittance-based token is beginning to recover as its 24-hour trading volume has risen to $44.5 billion — only behind USDT and Bitcoin in the entire crypto market, per Coinmarketcap data. The volume is likely dominated by buying activity due to the recent recovery in XRP's price from the $2.40 lows seen in the spot market earlier in the day.
While profit-taking has been rampant, with XRP investors realizing over $4 billion in profits in the past three days, whales have weathered the selling activity, steadily increasing their holdings in the same period.
XRP Network Realized Profit & Loss, XRP Supply Distribution (1M-10M coins) | Santiment
Austin Reid, Head of Revenue and Business at crypto brokerage firm FalconX, echoed a similar sentiment in an X post on Tuesday, stating that institutional accumulation is behind XRP's rally. "We've seen 10x growth in volume at FalconX between the first and second halves of Q4. This isn't just retail action —institutions are driving the momentum," wrote Reid.
This is also evident in the Whale to Exchange Flow — which measures whale activity — reaching significant levels not seen since XRP was launched.
XRP Whale to Exchange Flow | CryptoQuant
Meanwhile, Ripple investment products registered net inflows of $95 million — their highest weekly inflow, according to CoinShares digital assets weekly report. This comes as expectations grow around the SEC potentially approving applications for an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US.
XRP could spring to a new all-time high if it recovers above $2.58
XRP is testing the $2.58 level of a key rectangle channel after sparking over $86 million in total liquidations in the past 24 hours — higher than Bitcoin's, per Coinglass data. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $41.74 million and $44.91 million.
XRP/USDT daily chart
The remittance-based token needs to recover the $2.58 key level before stretching its rally toward the upper boundary of the rectangle channel at $3.57 to set a new all-time high.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained at heated levels in the overbought region, indicating a price correction is imminent.
A daily candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Chainlink holds near three-year high fueled by EU tokenized securities partnership
Chainlink (LINK) price trades slightly down around $25.50 on Tuesday following a 33% rally that was spurred by its partnership with Frankfurt-based fintech 21X for Europe’s first tokenized securities trading and settlement system.
Trending altcoins: Hedera, VeChain and Algorand extend rally by posting double-digit gains
Three trending altcoins – Hedera (HBAR), VeChain (VET), and Algorand (ALGO) – post double-digit gains on Tuesday after surging last week, benefiting from the recent consolidation of Bitcoin prices.
Ondo Finance Price Forecast: ONDO reaches a new all-time high of $1.79
Ondo Finance surges more than 11% on Tuesday and reaches a new all-time high of $1.79. ONDO’s daily trading volume reached a new yearly high of $994 million, suggesting a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity.
XRP en route to new all-time high; key metrics to watch out for
Ripple whales have accumulated over $1.8 billion worth of XRP tokens amid a 200% rise in weekly active addresses. WisdomTree filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for an XRP ETF. XRP investors across several cohorts realized over $2.7 billion in profits in past three days following heavy Ripple token unlock.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
