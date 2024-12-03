Crypto market sees slight losses as South Korean market plunges following emergency martial law declaration

The crypto market saw a slight dip after the South Korean President announced martial law, causing massive FUD among crypto investors.

The Korea Premium Index dropped to -14.67, with Bitcoin briefly trading near $65K in Korean exchanges.

After the news, investors transferred over $163 million in USDT to the Korean exchange Upbit, suggesting they may be planning to buy the dip.

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market experienced minor declines on Tuesday, primarily due to political issues in South Korea, which introduced fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) among investors. This contributed to a brief 30% price drop across several crypto assets in Korean exchanges.

South Korean FUD weighs on crypto market

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law, citing threats from North Korea and alleging that the opposition party was undermining the government.

Martial law entails military oversight of civilian governance, typically enacted during significant national threats, and could impact democracy and public safety in a country.

The announcement stirred negative sentiment in the crypto market, causing a dip in prices on major Korean exchanges like Upbit and Bithumb. Bitcoin dipped briefly by 30% on the exchange from $95K to around $61K, with altcoins like Ethereum and Solana dropping to $2K and $146, respectively.

The massive FUD led to temporary delays and restrictions on certain actions in the exchanges.

For instance, Bithumb users began experiencing delays in accessing the site and mobile app, while Upbit users were notified of a service delay on the mobile app.

The Korean Premium Index — a tool used to indicate the price differences between crypto on Korean exchanges and those on global markets — also dropped to a low of -14.67, according to CryptoQuant data. This premium decline meant that crypto prices on Korean exchanges traded 14% lower than the global market.

The Korea Premium Index has dropped to a low of -14.67. #Bitcoin is trading at a steep discount in South Korea vs. global markets. pic.twitter.com/3LJTQm2fQH — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) December 3, 2024

However, on-chain data suggests investors may have capitalized on the dip following huge USDT inflows into Korean exchanges. Data from Lookonchain indicates that whales deposited $163 million in USDT to Upbit a few hours after the price dipped.