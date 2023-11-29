Share:

Pando, who already offers crypto ETPs in Europe, is the latest entrant in the US race to get a Bitcoin ETF approved.

BlackRock has submitted a revised in-kind model design.

The submission points to more issuers still meeting with the SEC, adding credence to the oncoming approval thesis.

Amid the ongoing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) race, a new player has joined the marathon. Pando Asset AG has become the thirteenth applicant even as the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to engage with prospective issuers.

Also Read: Franklin Templeton spot Bitcoin product delayed as Fidelity joins BlackRock and Grayscale in Ethereum ETF race

Pando joins BlackRock in ETF race

Pando Asset AG is the latest entrant in the spot Bitcoin ETF race, joining the likes of BlackRock, Ark Invest, Fidelity and Invesco – all of whom continue to await a decision from the SEC.

13 potential #bitcoin ETF Issuers now. Doubt this is ready to go on first day with the others but crazier things have happened I guess https://t.co/W8kfemI6Uc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 29, 2023

Notably, Pando already offers crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Europe, with the Swiss issuer offering a diversified portfolio where Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are not overpowering the basket. Instead, four other assets are featured, including Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL). Through the Pando ETP in Europe, investors enjoy diversification while benefiting from enhanced growth potential crypto assets with relatively smaller market capitalizations.

The Swiss issuer is looking to ride the ETF wave in the US. This is at a time when the first movers like BlackRock are already neck deep in negotiations with the SEC.

BlackRock submits revised in-kind model design

Based on the latest reports, BlackRock met with the SEC's Trading & Markets Division on November 28 and has now submitted a revised in-kind model design.

More confirmation that Issuers still meeting with SEC. @BlackRock/@Nasdaq still pushing for In-Kind creation & redemption. Seems like SEC hasn't budged on cash creates demands if this was the primary focus of the meeting. At least not before yesterday, Interesting days ahead! https://t.co/b5tI4AwjOG — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 29, 2023

The SEC has been approaching exchanges, pushing for cash creates as opposed to crypto (in-kind). The submission is, therefore, based on comments following their meeting on November 20, but several firms including BlackRock and Ark Invest have insisted on in-kind creates.

Looks like @BlackRock also met with SEC! There’s a couple slides in relation to in-kind vs cash creation. Based on this it looks like BlackRock prefers in-kind for their #bitcoin ETF (makes sense as its probably cleanest structure for them & end investors)

h/t @btcNLNico https://t.co/AK0XspL4zJ pic.twitter.com/eeuUT9T5mn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 22, 2023

Speculation has it that the SEC is trying to sell the idea that spot Bitcoin ETFs should do cash creates as opposed to trading in physical crypto. The position comes on the assumption that broker-dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin, unlike exchanges.

However, if the ETFs do cash creates, the broker-dealers – who are essentially the institutional players tabling their spot BTC ETF applications to the SEC – would take the initiative to transact in BTC. According to ETF specialist Eric Balchunas, such an outcome would mean less limitations for everyone, because it would keep the institutional players from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third-party firms to deal with the BTC.

Cash creates makes sense IMO bc broker dealers can’t deal in bitcoin so doing cash creates puts onus on issuers to transact in bitcoin and keeps broker dealers from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third party firms to deal w the btc. Less limitations for them overall — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 17, 2023

According to experts, in-kind creates are the cleanest for end investors and issuers as well. This is contrary to the cash creates alternatives, favored by the SEC, as it helps prevent the use of unregistered brokers.