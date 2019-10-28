- ONT/USD has benefitted from a new Chinese policy towards blockchain.
- The nearest resistance is created by SMA200 daily.
Ontology (ONT) is one of the China-based cryptocurrency projects that benefitted from President Xi Jinping’s recent endorsement of blockchain technology. Now the 23d largest digital asset with the current market value of $549 million, ONT has nearly doubled its value in recent days. At the time of writing, ONT/USD is changing hands at $1.0047, off the intraday high of $1.1830. On October 25 the coin was hovering at $0.6500.
Fundamentally, Ontology's head-spinning growth aligns with the general bullish trend among Chinese-based coins caused by President Xi’s speech to the Politburo three days ago where he said that China should lead the global blockchain revolution.
The market interpreted his words as a green light for the Chinese blockchains and caused a double-digit growth of the respective coins, even though Xi never mentioned cryptocurrencies, and referred only to blockchain.
ONT/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, ONT/USD is trying to make its way above SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart (currently at $1.0310) If it succeeds, the upside may gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $1.1830. This barrier is followed by a psychological $1.20.
On the downside, strong support is created by SMA50 weekly at $0.9450. A sustainable move below this handle will increase the downside pressure and take the price towards the next critical support created by SMA100 daily at $0.7646.
ONT/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
