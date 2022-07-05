- Solana saw bulls charging on Monday with a 10% gain on the docket.
- SOL price reverses earlier gains as US dollar pressure recommences.
- The risk of a domino effect with EUR/USD breaking below parity could trigger a 47% nosedive move.
Solana price made a solid recovery on Monday on what looked to be another soft patch week with risk across the board. Tuesday is turning out to be a whole other thing, with the US coming out of a three-day weekend, and hedge funds having jumped on comments from ECB hawk Nagel that confirm there is a division within the ECB on tackling inflation and monetary control. With one of the biggest central banks losing control of its monetary stance, a seismic shift is happening with investments shifting away from the euro and moving into US dollars, which is also weighing on cryptocurrencies.
SOL traders are outpaced by the dollar yet again
Solana price was set to pop above the longer-term orange ascending trendline and finally tie up again with $40.00. Instead, events took a turn for the worse as US hedge funds corned the FX market this morning and pushed through a massive amount of dollar demand. By doing so, the US dollar strengthened across the board against almost any other asset, dragging cryptocurrencies along for the ride.
SOL price turned out to be no match for the violent motion, and with EUR/USD at 20 year low, the risk is that once the main currency pair falls below parity, a shock could go through the markets, materialize in a massive flow of sell orders and more demand for US dollars. Solana price would initially drop back to the low of 2022, around $26.00, before nosediving towards $18.66. That last level is historically significant and goes back to February 24, 2021.
SOL/USD daily chart
As long as Solana price action can refrain from printing a new weekly low, price action could still surprise the upside. Bulls would jump on the short-term trend continuation and try to break above the orange ascending trend line. From there, the previously projected $40.00 target would come into play again with a 17% uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery
Bitcoin price made an excellent recovery move on Monday, with a shy 5% in the books and breaking above the lows of last weekend. This is a tricky setup, as traders might be fooled by the idea that this jump in price action is the start of the rally.
Three reasons why XRP price could drop 60% and still have the best returns for the next bullish cycle
XRP price has long been stuck in the battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. The announcement of this lawsuit caused a massive setback to the altcoin, leading to a 60% crash in roughly two weeks.
Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal says “something big is coming” as MATIC price targets $0.70
MATIC price has seen a resurgence of buying pressure that has caused it to rally over the last 24 hours. This development comes after Coca-Cola announced on July 3 the launch of its Polygon-based NFTs.
This is how easy you can get hacked and get your Bitcoin stolen
Former white hat hacker and the head of security at Paradigm, a VC firm, was targeted by a hacker recently. Sam Sun told his 86,300 Twitter followers how three clicks and two malicious file downloads could give the hacker access to his Bitcoin.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.