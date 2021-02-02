Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls step back from key hurdle above $34,200

- BTC/USD trims early gains as 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line probe bulls.
- Easing bearish MACD signals, normal RSI can keep the buyers hopeful above 50-day SMA.
BTC/USD drops to $33,670 in its latest pullback move during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote prints 0.44% intraday gains while easing from 21-day SMA and a falling trend line resistance from January 08.
Considering the pair’s sustained trading beyond 50-day SMA and receding bearish bias of MACD, not to forget the absence of overbought RSI conditions, BTC/USD is likely to remain strong.
However, the latest consolidation may eye the 50-day SMA level of $31,240 during further weakness.
In a case where the quote drops below 50-day SMA, the $30,000 threshold and January’s low of $28,768 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $34,240-50 resistance confluence, comprising 21-day SMA and aforementioned trend line resistance, will not hesitate to attack the $40,000 psychological magnet while targeting the latest record top, marked in January, around $41,987.
Overall, BTC/USD remains bullish unless breaking 50-day SMA. Though, a fresh run-up should wait for the pair’s upside break of $34,250.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|33683.32
|Today Daily Change
|149.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|33534.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34267.2
|Daily SMA50
|30953.61
|Daily SMA100
|23868.53
|Daily SMA200
|17460.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34716.39
|Previous Daily Low
|32336.85
|Previous Weekly High
|38638.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|29239.87
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|33807.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|33245.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|32341.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|31149.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|29962.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34721.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35908.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|37100.95
