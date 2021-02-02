Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls step back from key hurdle above $34,200

BTC/USD trims early gains as 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line probe bulls.

Easing bearish MACD signals, normal RSI can keep the buyers hopeful above 50-day SMA.

BTC/USD drops to $33,670 in its latest pullback move during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote prints 0.44% intraday gains while easing from 21-day SMA and a falling trend line resistance from January 08.

Considering the pair’s sustained trading beyond 50-day SMA and receding bearish bias of MACD, not to forget the absence of overbought RSI conditions, BTC/USD is likely to remain strong.

However, the latest consolidation may eye the 50-day SMA level of $31,240 during further weakness.

In a case where the quote drops below 50-day SMA, the $30,000 threshold and January’s low of $28,768 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $34,240-50 resistance confluence, comprising 21-day SMA and aforementioned trend line resistance, will not hesitate to attack the $40,000 psychological magnet while targeting the latest record top, marked in January, around $41,987.

Overall, BTC/USD remains bullish unless breaking 50-day SMA. Though, a fresh run-up should wait for the pair’s upside break of $34,250.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish