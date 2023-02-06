Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: Stunning bullish signals going unnoticed

- Ocean Protocol price rose by 180% since January 1.
- The bulls show potential for a 70% upswing targeting a $0.75 liquidity zone.
- The uptrend’s next move depends on the $0.35 thrust candle holding as support.
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price has outperformed nearly all of the cryptocurrencies in the space. The parabolic move shows no signs of slowing down yet little coverage has surfaced from crypto media outlets. This article analyzes OCEAN’s price action to gauge where it may find resistance ahead.
OCEAN price shows a stunning performance
Ocean Protocol price has seen jaw-dropping returns recently, with a 180% increase since January 1. Market conditions have been favorable for the crypto asset, evident from the 5% increase in price on the day.
OCEAN price currently trades at $0.45 and is hovering near the 80 level on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI has reached overbought conditions during the recent run-up to $0.40, with the market now considered more extremely overbought than in 2021, when OCEAN traded at $1.80. Traders should note that the trend and overbought conditions on the RSI have persisted for three weeks, so attempting to short the asset would be ill-advised.
Considering the extremely bullish technicals, OCEAN price could forge a challenge of the liquidity levels near $0.75. The liquidity zone has a confluence of support and resistance pivot points and untagged liquidity from the 85% liquidation that began during the last week of March 2022. A reacquaintance of this level could result in an additional 72% gain from the current market value.
OCEAN/USDT 3-day chart
Traders should exercise caution as the invalidation of the uptrend thesis depends on the 21-day simple moving average at $0.35 holding as support. If a barrier breach occurs, the bears could challenge resistance zones within OCEAN’s current uptrend as far as $0.17. The bearish scenario creates the potential for a 50% market decline.
This video details how Bitcoin price moves could affect Ethereum Classic price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
